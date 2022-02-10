Two Brother’s Organic Farms collaborates with Native Araku Coffee (NAC) to bring organic Araku valley coffee to your cuppa

Two Brothers Organic Farms – Two Brothers India Shop

Pune, Maharashtra, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you call yourself a connoisseur of coffee or a humble layman who simply appreciates the taste in every brew, you deserve the best – coffee that is organically grown, nurtured and handpicked by a seasoned farmer, naturally separated and slow-roasted to bring out its complex flavours and aroma, packed to preserve its quality – so that you get that deep rich brew that smells like heaven and tastes crisply intense in each sip. What may further make your coffee experience more delightful is to know if it’s grown in an eco-friendly way and supports the farmers’ livelihood who toil to ensure a great cherry to cup journey.

If you dream of such a coffee experience, we have you covered. Two Brothers Organic Farms (TBOF) have made possible the dream of the perfect cup of coffee bringing premium native Indian arabica straight from the Araku Valley of the Western Ghats. Partnering with Native Araku Coffee, TBOF brings the exceptional organic coffee straight from the Araku valley located in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh where it is cultivated by the Adivasis who inhabit the region. The valley is known for being the home to the first organic coffee of India and producing matchless filter coffee that is an inviting, complex combination of intense aroma, a citrusy sweet honey-like flavour and spicy afternotes that coffee connoisseurs love.

The coffee farms in this region are spread over acres of lush green slopes of the valley, where natural arabica grows under the dense shade of silver oak trees and pepper creepers in the lap of the most suitable soil and climate conditions. The end product is therefore premium quality fruit and brews a light to medium body possessing the playfully citrus notes of the grapefruit and mild jaggery like sweetness. Due to the lack of a gradation system, although the coffee cannot be technically labelled as an Indian Speciality, whoever has tasted it will be able to tell it’s nothing short of that.

In this naturally secluded region, Native Araku Pvt Limited works to support tribal farmers in cultivating practices and securing better incomes by generating the demand for this great tasting native coffee. Enabling the cherry-to-cup journey of their namesake, they are custom roasting (medium roast) and packing premium quality coffee beans and powders for TBOF who vouches to bring a rich filter coffee experience to your table. TBOF and NAC together hope to create more avenues for this exception native coffee and support the tribal farmer population that relies on it.

If you’re a fan of traditional filter coffee, this coffee coming straight from the farms of Araku valley is a must-try. Start your day with this heavenly brew and enjoy a great taste and aroma all the way to the bottom of your cuppa.

About Two Brothers Organic Farms

Two Brother’s Organic Farms, run by brothers Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange, is a biodiverse, organic, self-sustaining food system located in Bhodani village Pune, Maharashtra, that cultivates organic, natural products, made available to urban city dwellers through their online Two Brother’s Organic Shop. They are an ECOCERT certified farm that works towards securing rural livelihood and promoting organic and holistic farming through their traditional, regenerative farming practices.

The fourth generation of farmers, are inspired by the ancient wisdom and sustainability of the organic way of life found in the simplicity and stillness of the village life, which motivated them to leave their high paying corporate jobs to take up organic farming full-time.

The organization also has a community, a not-for-profit initiative OrganicWe situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra with the aim to promote organic food in urban areas that train students in Organic farming to handhold traditional rural organic farming practices.

