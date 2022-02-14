Types and Uses of Stainless Steel 316 Wires

What is Stainless steel 316 wire ?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — 316 grade stainless steel is an austenitic form of stainless steel known for its 2-3% molybdenum content. The added molybdenum makes the metal more resistant to pitting and corrosion, as well as improving resistance when exposed to elevated temperatures. Similar to 304, Grade 316 stainless steel has high amounts of chromium and nickel. 316 also contains silicon, manganese, and carbon, with the majority of the composition being iron.

On the Brinell hardness scale 316 stainless steel plate has a hardness of 217 and a Rockwell B hardness of 95. There are a few differences in mechanical properties between 316 stainless steel plates.

One of these differences lies in the tensile strength. Timex metals offers one of the finest quality Stainless Steel 316 Wire to different wire drawing factories around the globe.

Stainless steel 316 wire manufacturer and supplier

We are achieving new heights with the help of our inhouse capabilities to produce one of the best quality Stainless Steel 316 Wire .provided in different conditions like Hot Rolled Wire Rods, Annealed Wire Rods and Pickled Wire Rods.

Stainless Steel 316 Wire are also known as Stainless Steel Wires, SS Wires, SS Wire Rods, Steel Wires manufacturer in India.

Our aptitude in heat treatment gives us a preferred position in producing & exporting wire rods with a nearby and specified chemistry and in accomplishing the required mechanical properties.

Different types of stainless steel 316 wires :

Our wire rods range from 0.10 mm to 32 mm and are provided in different conditions like Hot Rolled Wire Rods, Annealed Wire Rods and Pickled Wire Rods.

Uses of stainless steel 316 wires:

Common uses for type 316 stainless steel include in the construction of exhaust manifolds, furnace parts, heat exchangers, jet engine parts, pharmaceutical and photographic equipment, valve and pump parts, chemical processing equipment, tanks, and evaporators. Stainless steel 316 wire are used for various reasons here are some commonly used uses:

Stainless Steel 316L/316Ti Wire Rods are used in Knitting

Stainless Steel 316Ti Wires/Wire Rods are used in Weaving

Stainless Steel 316L Wires are used in Brushes

Stainless Steel 316/ Wire Rods are used in Staples

Stainless Steel 316 Wire Rope

Stainless Steel 316Ti Wires/Wire Rods are used in Medical

Stainless Steel 316/316L/316Ti Wire are used in Fencing

