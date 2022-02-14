Specification of Ball Valves

Posted on 2022-02-14

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Strong Valves is known as one of the biggest Ball Valves Manufacturers in India. Ball Valves Manufacturers in India  are a prominent product in the Metal Market. These Ball Valves come in a range of sizes, shapes, and dimensions, and can be modified to match our customers’ specific requirements. Strong Valves sells and distributes Ball valves Manufacturer in India have been thoroughly tested. Ball Valves at Strong Valves are subjected to a number of toughness and hardness tests before being distributed to our customers. Our Ball Valves and its various variants are manufactured in India in accordance with international standards.

 

 

Specialization of Ball Valves

  • Design : ASME B16.34 / BS 5351 / API 6D /BS 17292
  • Face to Face : ASME B16.10 /API 6D
  • End to End: BW / Flange / RTJ
  • Pressure -Temperature Rating : ASTM B 16.34
  • Screwed End Dimension : ASTM B 1.20.1
  • BW End: ASME B16.25
  • Test: API 598 / API 6D / BS 6755 / 12266
  • Fire Safe: Design Fire Safe API 607 / 6FA
  • Special : NACE MR-01-75 / 0103

Product Source  – Ball Valves Manufacturer in India

