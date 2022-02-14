Batman Garage – The Dark Knight Themed Supercar Garage

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The DARK KNIGHT Series starring award-winning actor Christian Bale is probably one of the best movies in the Batman series. It presents a brilliant and grounded take on Batman, one of the most successful DC Comics superhero characters of all time. A lot of crazy and enthusiastic Batman fans have sought to make certain elements of the movies a reality.

Henry is one of those enthusiastic DARK KNIGHT fans who also happen to be a supercar collector. The clean design and LED lights of Batman’s garage featured in the 2nd DARK KNIGHT movie inspired him to create his own replica garage. The garage, which was filled with sophisticated gadgets in the movie, is filled with Henry’s supercar collection.

The Batman Garage – DARK KNIGHT inspired supercars garage

Henry was a car enthusiast since he was a child and loved the technical inventions, designs and freedom that they offer. The Batman garage featured in the DARK KNIGHT movie left an indelible mark on him which made prompted this project. Let’s take a tour of the Batman Garage.

The Space and infrastructure

Undertaking such a massive project requires a lot of space. Taking this into consideration Henry chose an old factory site, used to produce industrial goods 20 years ago. Built on a site of approximately 600 sqm, the garage has 4 entrances. The space also offers a gym, home cinema and office, giving visitors an exciting place to hang out.

Electrical equipment on site

To get the exact look and feel of the Batman garage featured in the film, Henry installed 600x600mm LED panels covering the whole garage. The lights, which were specifically designed for this project, have an unconventional power of 10w each. A total of 800 LED lights were used to create this replica, providing visitors with an exciting feel,

For keeping the temperature stable for supercars and visitors, the entire facility is air-conditioned, allowing you to feel comfortable no matter what the weather is outside. The facility has a good air circulation system and the in-room air fresheners help keep bad odours out. The entire garage is intelligently controlled, via three touchscreen interfaces located in the office and some places in the garage and can be accessed through a mobile device as well.

The main parking slot

There are twelve total slots in the 300 square meter garage. Each of the parking spaces is big enough to open all the cars doors. The well-decorated parking space has electric charging facilities manufactured by BMW which is suited for all-electric vehicles. The garage features Henry’s supercar collection along with bikes from world-famous brands such as Mercedes Black Series, Aston Martin DBS, Lamborghini, and the FORD MUSTANG Eleanor 1967 year just to name a few. The interior of the parking lot features interesting and amazing decorations such as a beautiful wheel rim wall clock.

Check out the details of the Batman Garage by visiting https://batmangarage.com/

About Batman Garage:

Located in central Europe, the Batman Garage is Supercar owner Henry’s DARK KNIGHT inspired replica garage. Built with love, dedication and passion, the garage is open to visitors and other supercar owners.