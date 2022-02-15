Meet new versions of dotConnect for MySQL 8.21, dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.24 and dotConnect for Oracle 9.16 with significant improvements

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out a new release of dotConnect for MySQL 8.21, dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.24, and dotConnect for Oracle 9.16 that support new data types and the other important improvements.

The release includes the following enhancements:

For Entity Framework Core 3, 5, and 6, dotConnect for MySQL and dotConnect for Oracle support mapping the internet/intranet System.Uri type to Oracle string data types. For Entity Framework Core 5 and 6, dotConnect for MySQL and dotConnect for Oracle support IPAddress and PhysicalAddress data type mapping. dotConnect for MySQL and dotConnect for Oracle support EF Core LINQ to Entities Improvements. Better support is available for working with data stored in the MySQL JSON data type. EF Core Spatial Data Mapping and EF Core Spatial Data Queries are available for dotConnect for Oracle. Load Balancing Support is available for dotConnect for PostgreSQL. dotConnect for PostgreSQL supports Keep Connected Parameter. dotConnect for PostgreSQL now includes new assemblies for Entity Framework 5, compiled with .NET Framework 4.7.

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with many innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for the major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.