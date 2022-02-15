Consumption of Canola Oil In Europe Is Increased, Owing to its Health Benefits | Fact.MR

Global canola oil market research report produced by Fact.MR focuses on the major aspects which drive the global market. The report is skillfully crafted and it includes extensive research considering a 3600 view of the market taking into consideration all the angles, making the study more credible and vital in terms of assessing market opportunities, trends, etc. There are several aspects that fuel the adoption of canola oil, thereby raising the yearly consumption and effectively supporting the market growth of canola oil. Canola oil has many health benefits as it comes from a health promoting family of plants, and moreover, it is very beneficial to facilitate excellent heart health. There are other benefits such as it is used to reduce the bad cholesterol content in the body without affecting the good cholesterol. It is also used to treat aging owing to its anti-aging properties, and hence it is used in cosmetics, for example, lipsticks, it used also used to treat wrinkles, acne, fine lines, etc.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=98

Canola oil is also used in lubricants used in industries, in candles, inks, etc. The growing awareness of the canola oil is a major contributor of its growth and majority of the population prefers to use canola oil. Another important fact is that after the extraction of canola oil, the left over stock can be used as a livestock feed, which proves extremely healthy for cattle. This also has led to increased production of canola oil even for the leftover material. The global canola oil market finds Europe as an attractive region, giving investors several reasons to invest in the greatest consumer market for canola oil. Asia Pacific is another upcoming region for canola oil consumption and production. The global sales of canola oil are poised to grow at moderate CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=98

Global Canola Oil Market: Taxonomy

Product Type Processed

Virgin End User Foodservice

Food Processor

Retail Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Below are few highlights from the research report on global canola oil, which can give an inkling to the report details

The global canola oil market is distributed over the entire globe through various distribution channels. However, the specialty stores channel seems to be more intense and promising and is poised to show a good growth in the coming years. Based on past market observations, this segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted period. Following specialty stores, the online segment is also picking up speed and both these segments are expected to outrun the modern trade and franchise stores segments and witness a good gain in the BPS, especially the specialty stores. It becomes essential for investors to rethink about their strategies, and whether to invest in modern trade of franchise stores segments, even if the modern trade segment has a higher revenue share till date.

Full Access of this Report is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/98

The research report focuses on the end user analysis, which slates the scenarios for food service, food processor and retail segments. The retail segment is poised to show a higher growth rate, probably the highest CAGE as compared to the other segments. The market share of the food service segment is higher than both the segments, however, revenue market share of the retail segment has come close to the share of food service segment. Both these segments, retail and food service are expected to enjoy a gain in the BPS, of which the retail segment is expected to gain almost four times the BPS of food service.

As far as regions are concerned, Europe seems to the most favorable region for the canola market from a global perspective. The consumer market is strong and is poised to show a higher growth rate compared to North America and MEA. Asia Pacific excluding Japan comes second in the race as far as growth is concerned.

By product type, the processed segment dominates the market and reflects a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022. The virgin segment shows average rate of growth and has lower market share by revenue. The market research observations expect that the processed segment would show a revenue market share which would be more than double than that of the virgin segment by the end of 2017 and it also witnesses a huge gain in the BPS.

For Market Insights

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/01/30/1314290/0/en/7-Key-Future-Prospects-of-Fats-and-Oils-Market-for-Forecast-Period-2017-2026.html

Market Keyplayers

The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Associated British Foods (Ach)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Borges Mediterranean Group

Cargill Inc.

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

Adams Group and American Vegetable Oils Inc

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How will changing trends impact the Canola Oil market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the global market?

How many units of different types of Canola Oil s will be sold by the end of 2030?

Which companies are leading the Canola Oil market?

How is overall competition in the market progressively increasing?

What will be the growth rate of the Canola Oil market in different regions across the globe?

Which factors will induce a change in demand for Canola Oil s during the assessment period?

How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the short-term and long-term growth of the global Canola Oil market?

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:



4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com