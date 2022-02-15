Saastrac Proves Inmotion Hosting A Reliable Host

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Web hosting is in demand these days, as every business dreams of having its website in one way or another. Earlier, creating a website was a big fuss, but today’s technology has eased up the burden of other businesses by offering web hosting services online. Like, Inmotion Hosting is one of the cheapest web hosting service providers that marketers can use for designing their websites and creating a personal domain for them.

So, Saastrac, one of the most influential Saas solutions, finally proves Inmotion Hosting as a reliable host for its users. This hosting service provider has numerous features that are quite beneficial for the users, like:

Inmotion hosting offers a free domain name, and the user gets registered on their page by getting any subscription(Even for the cheapest hosting plan, which costs under $10).

The software allows its users to shift their existing web hosting to Inmotion, 100% free of cost. A user can transfer at least 3 cPanel databases or websites at no charge.

This web hosting service provider mitigates the data center risks if any damage is done at their centers due to natural calamities. It will help the businesses detect reasons when their website’s server is down.

Saastrac even listed out how the users can transfer their website to Inmotion within seconds. To transfer the website in 4 steps, follow the pointers below:

Log in to the Account Management Panel(AMP) with the user’s email ID. Select the most appropriate web hosting plan. Scroll down to ‘Website Transfer Request’ and click on it. Enter the relevant details and confirm them.

“Saastrac is a significant Saas solution which not only lists out the best features about any software, but it even guides the Saastrac users to choose the best software related to any niche.“

About Saastrac:

Saastrac leaves no stone unturned in guiding the users to make a confident choice with 1000+ reviews. Hence, the users can explore top software and solutions to find the right help for the business.