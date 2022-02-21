Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets 360-Degree Camera

Chandigarh, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Maruti Suzuki is ready to launch the premium hatchback Baleno in February this year. They are launching this model with multiple new features. There is also a 360 view camera for the first time in this model. The premium hatchback Baleno is the best model of Maruti Suzuki since its launch in 2015. They sold 10 lakh units till now. Buyers get many features in this new car.

According to their sources, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a 360 view camera. It assists drivers in navigating cars efficiently. They add this type of feature for the first time in Maruti cars. The automaker launches its tease with this feature.

Maruti Baleno 2022 has many new features in this segment. The 360-degree view camera will also find blind spots. It also assists the driver in parking a car in tight spots. There is a Head-Up Display (HUD) screen. This feature is not available in any vehicle in this segment.

There is a nine-inch HD screen for the infotainment system. It differs from new-generation Maruti cars. It has Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS. There is a sound experience of premium acoustic inside the new Baleno.

Maruti Baleno 2022 facelift appears with the same power trains in their existing models. There is a 1.2-liter petrol engine that is paired with 5-speed manual & 4-speed automatic transmission choices. There is improved power output.

They redesigned the exterior of the new Baleno with LED taillights, LED signature, and many more. The new premium hatchback Baleno will offer

four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It comes in multiple color choices as Luxe Beige, Grandeur Gray, Celestial Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red Pearl & Arctic White. Buyers get multiple options in this new Baleno.