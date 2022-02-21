The Real-Time Data Providers That You Need to Know About

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who loves cars and wants to stay up to date on the latest information around pricing? Maybe you are wanting a bit more and need to know vehicles VIN, make and full model description, or you are looking for a company that can perform real-time, full 8-point bank account verifications. Well, whatever your data needs and wants may be, Imagin8 is the company that has you covered!

Imagin8 is a proudly South African company that is in Bedfordview Office Park in Gauteng. The company is responsible for hosting a platform that provides real-time data, used for vehicle values and data. This is their flagship product called eValue8 and all the data that gets fed into their systems come from TransUnion. Imagin8 is currently the largest distributor of TransUnion Auto’s vehicle information with their primary markets being intermediaries and motor vehicle accessories.

Recently, the company has started to add other data products to their data platform. Some of these include but are not limited to credit scores, Business Risk Assessment, Consumer Trace, motor vehicle ownership and so much more! One of the data products that was added is real tie bank account verification. This allows users to verify an ID number against the bank account number of a specific individual, in real-time, aka. you will not have to go to a bank to verify.

Aside from making data very accessible to their customers, Imagin8 also have some help for SME’s! The company sells a book called “How to Create, Manage, Fix and Grow Your Business” which will help you learn from the best! This book will help you to find new ideas, refine your business model and find more time in your day!

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through their wide range of services and data products, or if you would just like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.imagin8.co.za/

About Imagin8:

Imagin8 is a proudly South African company that is responsible for providing data on a wide range of things such as vehicles, bank accounts and TransUnion Auto data. They also sell a resource that can be used to accelerate your business in many ways.