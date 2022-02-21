Southwest Florida R.E. Group LLC Opens Opportunity for Aspiring Agents to Join the Team

Bonita Springs, Florida, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Southwest Florida R.E. Group LLC, a trusted name in the real estate brokerage and property management services under one roof, offers a unique opportunity for aspiring real estate agents to join the team. The company was founded in 2015 and specializes in residential real estate sales and property management with offices in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, and Naples. They have years of experience in buying, selling, and leasing commercial and residential properties as well as property management services throughout Southwest Florida.

As the real estate market in Southwest Florida continues to flourish with a steady flow of buyers and sellers, the company is currently expanding and searching for talented real estate agents. As a member of the Southwest Florida R.E. Group, LLC team, they will have the opportunity to build their business, get the best net income, and take advantage of all the tools and resources available to help them succeed.

Southwest Florida R.E. Group LLC has opened an opportunity for licensed agents and brokers to join the team as an independent contractor or sales associate. With its commitment to excellence, the company is seeking highly motivated, positive, and energetic individuals who have a passion for excellence, want to learn and grow, and are willing to put in the hard work necessary to build their business. The leading company has a full system (from marketing/leads – through the finalization of sales and everything in between) that allows agents to get more sales and concentrate on what they do best.

Alex Greenwood, the company spokesperson, stated, “We are one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in the area, and are looking for real estate agents to join our team. Our existing team has the expertise and experience to train agents.”

He further added, “Our business model is to keep our overhead low (a fraction of the big brokerages) so that our agents make more money. And the best part about joining SWFL is that we have a proven system that allows our agents to focus on sales and avoid paperwork, legal work, listings, advertising expenses/management/design, photography, and CRM.”

The company has been at the forefront of innovation within the real estate industry and continues to set the standards for successful real estate practices in Southwest Florida. So this is a great time for anyone who has ever considered going into real estate to get started.

About Southwest Florida R.E. Group

Southwest Florida R.E. Group LLC has been in business since 2015 and is a full-service real estate investment group that specializes in residential and commercial property sales, development, and leasing. Their core values are built on trust, integrity, and professionalism. They are committed to providing clients with the highest quality of service, whether it’s selling homes, purchasing a new one, or managing investment property.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.swflregroup.com/

Address: 3384 Woods Edge Circle Ste #103 Bonita Springs FL 34134

Phone: 239-920-8452