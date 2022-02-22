JC foundation trust introduces JCFTMate, a friendly AI chatbot to help combat social isolation and loneliness.

Posted on 2022-02-22 by in Non Profit // 0 Comments

Salford, United Kingdom, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust has recently introduced a new AI GPT3 Intelligent bot feature (named JCFTMate) to their website and online community platform. 

It’s a chatbot companion designed for all those who feel alone or isolated and wish to talk to someone to make them feel better. And Covid-19 pandemic has made this even worse.  

Jay Charara, Chairman at JC foundation trust said “Millions of people across the globe make use of AV software on a daily basis to stay connected during the pandemic or otherwise, but what if many of those are not available when you need them the most. Can AI solve this? ”

He added “We have seen positive results among people making use of AI based chatbots to combat loneliness and social isolation. This inspired us to create one for JCFT to help our communities and supporters

Try or explore JCFTMate by visiting JCFT website or JCFT HUB community platform for free.

 

About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to the important issues such as disability, antisemitism, discrimination, social justice and ethics.


Media Contact:

Jay Charara
6 Greencroft way, Salford, United Kingdom
Phone: 0161 350 6228

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution