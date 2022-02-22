No Installation Fee Required to Connect pcAmerica CRE with Ecommerce

San Jose, California, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Product Information Management (PIM) tool of Octopus Bridge consolidates all product-related data to reduce instances of customer dissatisfaction and improve the overall growth of a retail business.

The tool is widely popular in the retail space as it allows vendors to transform their existing systems into omnichannel systems.

Octopus Bridge works by linking various online and offline retail systems, thus allowing for data exchange. As a result, retailers can track in-store and online inventory to reduce overselling and negative brand reputation.

They can also reduce shipping costs and process returns, refunds, and exchanges quickly as orders are updated, and details are sent to the shipping company automatically. This, in turn, also helps improve customer experience and satisfaction.

Thus, integrated systems are the future of retail, and Octopus Bridge integrates with plenty of popular POS systems, and PCAmerica CRE is one of them.

The two-way data synchronization helps retailers eliminate the need for manual data entry of stocks, orders, and essential customer information and business data, thus saving operation costs and time.

Retailers can also drive more foot traffic to their store by adapting newer and more in-demand retail business models like Buy Online Pick-Up In-Store (BOPIS) through better inventory and online management.

Moreover, the integration with PCAmerica’s version 10 and 11 makes the POS system compatible with leading shopping carts like Magento, Shopify, Woocommerce, Bigcommerce, Nopcommerce, etc., and popular online marketplaces, such as – Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Wish, Farfetch, and Google Shopping.

Right now, 24Seven Commerce is offering PCAmerica CRE system integration without a setup fee. They’re also offering a 21-Day trial period so that retailers can try the integration for free. The integration renews for $59 a month, and retailers can cancel it anytime.

About 24Seven Commerce:

We provide a cloud-based platform that enables retailers to sell online and synchronize online sales, shoppers, and inventory with in-store point-of-sale (POS).

We’re the leading providers of Integration-as-a-Service and have served clients in 20+ countries. Our mission is to make integrated eCommerce accessible to every retailer by offering affordable eCommerce technology for owners of brick-and-mortar stores.