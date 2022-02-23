London, UK, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Every day, an average individual spends nearly 2.5 hours on social media. And as networking sites have become integral to people’s daily lives, it’s now inevitable for businesses, big or small, to have a presence on these platforms. With the help of digital and white label marketing experts, brands can leverage social media to deliver better services and experiences to customers. Here are six ways you can use social media to improve overall customer satisfaction.

Take look at your analytical tools. One benefit of social media or a white label social media platform is easy access to audience insights. These tools will provide you with a clear picture of your audience’s demographics, and how and when they engage or interact the most. You can use such data to create plans tailored for each of your audience segments.

Publish content that offers value to your audience. To improve customer experience, you have to post content that is beneficial for them. Don’t just overdo promoting your products. For instance, if you sell sportswear, you can share fitness tips. If you’re in the cryptocurrency niche, you can post industry research and key statistics.

Add a human touch — without losing your brand identity. Customers are more engaged and compelled to purchase if they know that they’re talking to real people. So, without losing your branding, you can incorporate human touches into your social media posts. Add appropriate emojis to your captions, write conversational copy, and use images of real people in your visual assets.

Interact and socialise. Apart from publishing engaging and interactive content like polls, you also have to be diligent in responding to queries. When doing this, you have to be mindful of your tone — Keep things professional no matter how negative the comment of an audience member is.

Give a spotlight to your customers. People get easily turned off if a brand only promotes itself on social media. This is why having a good mix of content themes is always a great idea when planning your social media strategies. One effective way of boosting customer satisfaction through social media is publishing content that showcases them (e.g. Graphic posts featuring their reviews or videos of them sharing their testimonial and using your product).

Listen to your customers’ feedback. As any white label marketing expert would recommend, it’s vital to let your audience feel that they’re heard. If they have feedback about your product or service, and they have a valid point, it won’t do you any harm to modify your offering accordingly.

