Osteoarthritis Treatment in Khammam

Khammam, India, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Osteoarthritis is caused when a protective cartilage that cushions the ends of your bones wears down due to wear and tear. This is the most common type of arthritis affecting worldwide. It mainly affects the joints of your spine, knees, hips, and hands. The development of this disease can be controlled by being active and leading a healthy lifestyle. To improve the joint movement and pain certain medications are used.

People with osteoarthritis suffer with pain and joint stiffness. Unlike rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis does not affect skin tissue, lungs, blood vessels and the eyes.

Symptoms of Osteoarthritis:

The osteoarthritis symptoms usually develop very slowly and turn into a serious problem over time. Few symptoms are:

Severe pain may occur in the joint after every movement.

The first noticeable sign is joint stiffness that occurs while awakening and after being inactive.

You might feel tender even by applying light pressure near the joint.

Full movement of the joint is lost.

You may feel grating sensation when you use the affected joint.

Because of the soft tissue inflammation, swelling around the joint might have caused.

Who are prone to Osteoarthritis:-

People who have joint abnormalities by birth and those who are born with spine abnormality are more likely to develop osteoarthritis of spine. Obesity is another factor which increases the risk of OA of knee, hip and spine.

What is the cause of osteoarthritis?

It is caused when the cartilage, which is a slippery and firm tissue that cushions the bones inside the joints, starts deteriorating. The surface below the cartilage starts becoming rough. When the cartilage completely gets damaged the bones will be rubbing without a protective cushion. This is when you will have severe pain and discomfort.

The main cause could be due to natural aging, your bones tend to grow weaker as you start aging.

Researches also said that women are more prone to develop osteoarthritis than men.

It may also cause due to obesity. Excess weight on the joint adds stress and pressure mainly on hips and knees. Proteins produced by fat tissues may cause inflammation around your joints.

Injuries which occurred while playing or due to any accident will increase the possibility of developing osteoarthritis. Sometimes old injuries that happened many years ago may also cause osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis can develop within the family members, indicating a hereditary (genetic) condition.

Certain occupations demand more stress on joints, then you may eventually develop osteoarthritis. Some people are born with defective cartilage.

Diagnose of osteoarthritis

Orthopedic specialist diagnoses OA based on the tests like MRI or X-rays. This will help the doctor to confirm the loss of cartilage and bone spurs surrounding the affected joint. Also blood test and joint fluid analysis test is done to analyze joint or blood fluid levels in the bone.

Treatment for osteoarthritis:

The treatment given is to control pain, improvise joint functioning, to maintain correct body weight, and to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Physical Activity:

Exercise is the best treatment for osteoarthritis. Exercises can decrease pain, increase flexibility and it improves the blood flow, controls weight and helps you to be fit and healthy. Walking, swimming, and aerobics are very good for people suffering from OA, they increase energy levels and stamina and reduce over weight. Frequent periods of rest for joints is also very important.

Weight control:

weight control is very important for OA. Losing weight will reduce stress on joints. Consult a dietitian for a healthy diet plan for reducing weight.

Alternative therapies: you may also follow alternative therapies to get relief from pain. Some methods to follow are –