Revival of Construction Industry will boost the Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment – Fact.MR Study

The global outdoor power equipment market is estimated at USD 44.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 63.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 43.2 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 44.8 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 63.3 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.9%

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report Scope

By Equipment :- Outdoor Power Equipment for Lawn Care Outdoor Power Equipment for Trimmer Outdoor Power Equipment for Tree Care Outdoor Power Equipment for Leaf blower Outdoor Power Equipment for Snow Blower Outdoor Power Equipment for Maintenance Outdoor Power Equipment for HLE (Heavy Landscaping Equipment)

By Capability :- Self-Propelled Mower Riding Lawn Mower Automatic Lawn Mower Push Lawn Mower Others

By Fuel Type :- Diesel based Outdoor Power Equipment Electric Outdoor Power Equipment Battery Outdoor Power Equipment

By Price Range ($) :- 0-100 dollar Outdoor Power Equipment 100-400 dollar Outdoor Power Equipment 400 & Above

By Sales Channel :- Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Retail Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Distributor Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Online

By End-Use :- Outdoor Power Equipment for Residential use Outdoor Power Equipment for Commercial use Outdoor Power Equipment for Public Places

By Region :- North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Competitive Analysis:

Market players are investing in R&D to increase their product line and geographic reach. Key players are keen to collaborate with new entrants to gain a competitive edge.

The seven to ten companies have about one-fourth of the total market share and are projected to expand operations in fast-evolving regions such as India, China etc. to lower the production costs and other costs.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of outdoor power equipment market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 8th June 2021 , Honda Motors Co. Ltd. has launched Honda eGX, an electrified power unit. The Honda eGX is the world’s first battery-powered motor, engineered to be integrated into OEM power equipments for both indoor and outdoor use.

, has launched Honda eGX, an electrified power unit. The Honda eGX is the world’s first battery-powered motor, engineered to be integrated into OEM power equipments for both indoor and outdoor use. On 14th December 2021, Deere & Company have entered into an agreement to acquire majority of the shares of Kreisel Electric, Inc., a battery technology developer based in Austria.

