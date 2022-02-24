Revival of Construction Industry will boost the Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Outdoor Power Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Outdoor Power Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Outdoor Power Equipment Market across various industries and regions.

The global outdoor power equipment market is estimated at USD 44.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 63.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details
Base Year Value (2021A) USD 43.2 Billion
Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 44.8 Billion
Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 63.3 Billion
Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)  CAGR 3.9%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Outdoor Power Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Outdoor Power Equipment

Outdoor Power Equipment Market forecast analysis by Fact.MR

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Outdoor Power Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Outdoor Power Equipment Market.

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report Scope

  • By Equipment :-

    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Lawn Care
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Trimmer
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Tree Care
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Leaf blower
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for  Snow Blower
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Maintenance
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for HLE (Heavy Landscaping Equipment)

  • By Capability :-

    • Self-Propelled Mower
    • Riding Lawn Mower
    • Automatic Lawn Mower
    • Push Lawn Mower
    • Others

  • By Fuel Type :-

    • Diesel based Outdoor Power Equipment
    • Electric Outdoor Power Equipment
    • Battery Outdoor Power Equipment

  • By Price Range ($) :-

    • 0-100 dollar Outdoor Power Equipment
    • 100-400 dollar Outdoor Power Equipment
    • 400 & Above

  • By Sales Channel :-

    • Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Retail
    • Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Distributor
    • Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Online

  • By End-Use :-

    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Residential use
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Commercial use
    • Outdoor Power Equipment for Public Places

  • By Region :-

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Analysis:

Market players are investing in R&D to increase their product line and geographic reach. Key players are keen to collaborate with new entrants to gain a competitive edge.

The seven to ten companies have about one-fourth of the total market share and are projected to expand operations in fast-evolving regions such as India, China etc. to lower the production costs and other costs.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of outdoor power equipment market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

  • On 8th June 2021Honda Motors Co. Ltd. has launched Honda eGX, an electrified power unit. The Honda eGX is the world’s first battery-powered motor, engineered to be integrated into OEM power equipments for both indoor and outdoor use.
  • On 14th December 2021Deere & Company have entered into an agreement to acquire majority of the shares of Kreisel Electric, Inc., a battery technology developer based in Austria.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Outdoor Power Equipment, Sales and Demand of Outdoor Power Equipment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

