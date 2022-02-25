Global Compression Socks Market Is Projected To Grow At A Modest CAGR Of 4.7% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Compression socks having garnered significant demand for therapeutic purposes as the standard preventive measure for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) propelling the market to reach a valuation pegged at US$900 Mn by 2029. Brick and mortar stores are competing intensely with digital shopping avenues and are experiencing greater penetration of compression socks. Hospital pharmacies and retail stores most accessible to consumers to purchase compression socks soon after a doctor’s visit. As a result, there will be an upswing in the demand for compression socks from retail stores and pharmacies which will see a steady growth in the foreseeable future. On this backdrop, the growth of the market will witness a moderate CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of the Compression Socks Market

North America is a matured market for compression socks. However, North America is expected to account for an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn owing to higher market share during forecast period.

According to Fact.MR, compression socks market in East Asia is expected to grow 2X by 2029 from 2019. The growth is expected to see a steady increase.

Deep vein thrombosis and chronic venous disorder applications account for more than 60% of market share, with significant growth expected over mid-term forecast.

Fact.MR says that demand for graduated compression socks exceeds standard compression socks in terms of value in global compression socks market, and is expected to witness an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 300 Mn during forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies are the fastest growing sales channel in compression socks market and are expected to grow by more than 1.9X during forecast period.

“Companies offering standard compression socks have been shifting towards graduated compression socks to address consumer need for variable pressure. Companies investing in standard compression socks are expected to gain steady returns till mid-term forecast, while investments in graduated compression socks are expected to experience a northward trend”, says the Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Standard Compression Socks Graduated Compression Stockings

Application Compression Socks for Deep Vein Thrombosis Compression Socks for Chronic Venous Disorder Compression Socks for Diabetes Wounds Compression Socks for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Compression Socks via Hospital Pharmacies Compression Socks via Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Compression Socks via Online Sales Compression Socks via Other Distribution Channel



