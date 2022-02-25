Pea Fiber Demand For Animal Foods Is Expected To Expand Nearly 2x By 2030

The recent past has seen a surge in interest in pea protein, given its high amino acid content. This, in turn, creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the associated pea fiber market. For every five parts of pea protein produced, three parts of pea fiber are produced as a byproduct. This is usually discarded, and hence, is procured by pea fiber producers at very low costs. Fact.MR in its newest report states that major players in the pea protein market are venturing into this segment, given the low capital investment in setting up complementary infrastructure to extract pea fiber. This highly favorable growth of the pea protein creates a highly conducive environment for the associated pea fiber market, which is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4312

Key Takeaways of the Pea Fiber Market

According to Fact.MR, animal feed is the leading application for pea fiber and is expected to continue along the high growth trajectory over the following decade

Organic pea fiber is estimated to be predominantly used in food sector, as an additive in premium organic food

Pea fiber is also used in vegan food products and is the perfect fiber of choice for products directed at lactose-intolerant consumers

Fact.MR notes that pea fiber with non-GMO and HACCP certifications are highly sought after by end-use industries to ensure regulatory compliance

Canada is the world’s largest producer of pea. Moreover, North America has a high density of vegans, making it a highly lucrative market for pea fiber, especially for inner hull pea fiber

Russia is projected to emerge as the largest producer of pea in the not-so-distant future. This, along with the high density of food manufacturers and propensity of the populace towards adopting all natural food products, positions it as a high growth market towards the latter half of the market.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4312

Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.

Type Inner FiberOuter Fiber Source OrganicConventional Application BakeryVegan Meat SubstituteSoups & SaucesBeveragesAnimal FoodsOther Application Grade Food GradeFeed Grade Regions North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia and OceaniaMEA

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4312

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556609507/hand-dynamometers-shall-capture-2-5th-of-the-push-pull-dynamometer-market-across-the-forecast-period

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616