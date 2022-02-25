Expanded Polystyrene Market: Asia Pacific Regional Market is Expected to Account for Market Share of More than 50% by 2031 End

250 Pages Expanded Polystyrene Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Expanded Polystyrene to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Expanded Polystyrene. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Expanded Polystyrene Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Expanded Polystyrene market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Expanded Polystyrene

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Expanded Polystyrene, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Expanded Polystyrene Market.

Key Segments Covered in Expanded Polystyrene Industry Research

Product Expanded Polystyrene Grey Expanded Polystyrene Black Expanded Polystyrene

Application Expanded Polystyrene For Construction Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Expanded Polystyrene For Automotive



Competitive Landscape

Top expanded polystyrene manufacturers are primarily aiming to carry out strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and launch innovative products. Strategic steps such as acquisitions help companies in expanding their reach in the market in terms of both, product portfolio and geography.

In 2019, Styropek Mexico began a collaboration with one of its EPS suppliers to collect pentane emissions from the EPS bead pre-expansion and stabilization process.

In June 2019, BASF SE increased its global production capacity of Neopor (a graphite polystyrene rigid foam and a type of EPS) by 40,000 metric tons per year. The capacity addition was done at two production sites, namely, Ulsan (Korea) and Ludwigshafen (Germany).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global expanded polystyrene market to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031.

Construction industry projected to account around US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Demand from packaging industry to record above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 2% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 5 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

“Leading players are engaged in expanding their production capacity of expanded polystyrene and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Expanded Polystyrene Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Expanded Polystyrene market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Expanded Polystyrene market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Expanded Polystyrene Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Expanded Polystyrene Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Expanded Polystyrene Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Expanded Polystyrene Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Expanded Polystyrene: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Expanded Polystyrene sales.

More Valuable Insights on Expanded Polystyrene Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Expanded Polystyrene, Sales and Demand of Expanded Polystyrene, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

