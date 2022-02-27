Talking independent QA along a1qa’s virtual roundtable

Lakewood, USA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — One more opportunity to become part of a great conversation! a1qa’s online discussion on “Independent QA: is it worth it?” is about to happen. Scheduled for 23 February at 4 PM UTC+4, the roundtable is uniting participants to talk on the value of independent quality assurance and share their expert knowledge on the reasons to delegate a QA function to offshore specialists.

The agenda’s topics are as follows:

1. Importance of QA along the projects. Talking about independent QA, benefits it brings to companies, and its influence on the scope, deadlines, and budget.

2. Comparing independent QA and QA integrated into software development processes. Exploring whether the developer is able to efficiently test the software and tweak it to perfection with no QA engineer in place; discussing why unbiased QA is critical for today’s IT solutions and who’s the last to hold the responsibility for quality.

3. Turning to third-party QA suppliers to ensure high-quality software. Discovering the criteria to accept the work done, how to protect yourself with contractual obligations, and get the desired outcome.

“By delegating the entire responsibility for software quality to an independent QA provider, companies scale down operational expenditures, gain access to industry-related expertise, and quickly ramp up resources should the need arise. This is how businesses stay focused on other high-priority objectives and keep moving forward without any distraction,” Dima Tish, Head of global business department at a1qa, shared his opinion.

Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales at a1qa, and Marina Selyuzhitskaya, Account manager at a1qa, are hosting the roundtable. Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director, MEA region, at a1qa, is among the members to discuss how to stay one step ahead of competitors and deliver stellar software with unbiased quality assurance.

Welcome to sign up for the roundtable!

About a1qa

Operating in the global IT market for 19+ years, a1qa has accomplished 1,500+ projects for 800+ global clients. 1,000+ QA engineers support customers in ensuring the high quality of their IT solutions, helping them meet desired business outcomes. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.