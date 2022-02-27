Saastrac Explain Why Loomly Is The Best Social Media Calendar

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Time waits for no one. The line has quite an old and different meaning. It simply indicates people to schedule their tasks in advance to avoid any wastage because no one can pause or stop the time. Similarly, in the world of social media, scheduling and posting are quite significant. So, Saastrac came up with a new review of a product this time, and the software is Loomly.

Loomly is content curation and a social media calendar that works like magic for the social media marketers out there. Basically, it helps marketers to get new ideas about their brand promotion as per the relevant niche. It will guide the marketers to create eye-catching posts and high-quality ads for their social media profiles.

Apart from this, Saastrac notified its users about the social media calendar feature about Loomly. The users can schedule their social media posts and relax about the posting part. Loomly handles everything with any human help and makes sure the posts get uploaded right on time. Moreover, social marketers can also keep track of their social media activities irrespective of their different time zones.

Speaking of Loomly, it even has tons of other interesting features, like:

Post Ideas, subject, labels & optimization tips

Loomly Studio, Hashtag Manager, UTM parameters generator

Unsplash & Giphy integrations

Post Overview

Post & ad mockups

Approval workflow

Commenting system

Automated publishing for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn & Google My Business

Manual publishing (powered by reminders & the Loomly mobile apps) for Custom Channel, Snapchat & TikTok

Automated pushing for Facebook Ads & Instagram Ads, and many more.

Loomly comes with 5 types of pricing plans for Loomly users:

Base: $26/month

Standard: $59/month

Advanced: $129/month

Premium: $269/month

Enterprise: On Request

"Saastrac is an all-rounder review listing website which makes sure to add every positive and negative aspect of a software," says the CEO.

About Saastrac:

Saastrac is a significant help for millions of users to compare the products, associate with customers, get reports from niche experts and get the best solution for the company.