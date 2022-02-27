Boudoir Photos- The best gift to give your significant other on Valentine’s Day

La Porte Texas, USA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise gift for your partner? Have you considered an album of Boudoir photos? Whether your vibe is tasteful and feminine, like Boudoir by Amy, or erotic and moody, a boudoir session is one of the most remarkably memorable gifts that you can give your partner to make Valentine’s Day special and amazing for them! Believe it or not, what your partner really wants is tasteful, sensual images that reflect your personality and style. With a customized boudoir shoot, you can capture some intimate photos that will truly knock their socks off! This is something that your special someone cannot buy for themself, it can only come from you. Gorgeous photos of you wearing lacy lingerie will forever remind them of how beautiful you are.

No partner? No worries! Because it’s really all about YOU! Give yourself the experience, and fall in love with your own curves!

Why is Amy the Best?

Boudoir by Amy has over 13 years of experience in posing and directing women, and her clients feel completely at ease from the moment they walk in. She’ll pose and direct you the entire session, so you don’t need to know how to model or pose, and she’ll show you exactly how to get the perfect expressions.

Her studio has the largest Client Closet, with over 300 lingerie pieces for you to use in sizes ranging from XXS-4XL, in all colors, styles, and shapes, as well as several pair of angel wings and other accessories, so you are sure to have the perfect outfits for your shoot.

She works with an amazing hair and makeup artist who will primp and pamper you and make you look incredible.

Her studio is designed specifically for BOUDOIR, for the kind of light that flatters women. There’s so much natural light, it makes your skin look youthful and blemish free. Her beautiful tufted emerald green couch is iconic, and her feminine decor, florals, ornate gilded mirror, modern polished concrete floors and feature wall look amazing in photos.

She has a private Facebook group for her clients where you can share outfit ideas, get advice, share your images, and watch her posing tutorials! It’s a great community of women that are all about body positivity.

She sends you a detailed How to Prepare guide that tells you everything you need to know from where to shop, what to buy if you want to bring additional lingerie, and how and even when to groom. All of this, as well as magazine-quality retouching on all of your images, is included in every session, so it’s the most stress free experience possible. There certainly are other Boudoir photographers out there, but none that offer her style, customer service, and overall experience.

About the Company

Boudoir by Amy is on a mission to prove that EVERY woman is beautiful and worthy of being photographed. Amy pays attention to the tiniest details, allowing her to capture breathtaking photos that are works of art in and of themselves. The photo sessions are fun, and empowering, and the photos will be simply amazing. Do it for yourself…or for your partner. Just do it!

Contact Info

Phone: 478-284-8760

Email: boudoirbyamy.net@gmail.com

Website: https://boudoirbyamy.net/

Address: La Porte, Texas