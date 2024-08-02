Opportunities and Challenges in the Latent TB Infection Detection Market

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Industry Overview

The global latent tuberculosis infection detection market size was estimated at USD 1.75 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing risk of developing active tuberculosis and the growing awareness among people to diagnose tuberculosis infection at an early stage. Moreover, ongoing government initiatives to combat the threat of tuberculosis and the increasing introduction of novel diagnostic solutions are anticipated to fuel the Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) detection market growth.

Individuals with LTBI face a lifetime risk of reactivation, which is expected to be around 5% to 15%, with the majority of the population developing TB within the first five years. For those with LTBI, the absence of treatment for both LTBI and HIV infection can lead to a high reactivation risk of about 7%-10% annually, emphasizing the importance of timely intervention. In addition, most TB cases in the U.S. result from the progression of LTBI acquired over two years prior, highlighting the significance of addressing LTBI to prevent future cases.

Increasing funding for TB diagnosis programs is crucial in the fight against this global disease. The current funding for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment is insufficient to meet the demand, hindering progress in reducing incidence and mortality rates. For instance, an annual investment of USD 22 billion by 2027 was set, with an additional USD 5 billion for research, and only USD 5.8 billion was allocated for TB services, falling short of the required amounts to achieve global targets. Moreover, WHO emphasizes the need for sustained & increased funding to combat TB effectively.

Hence, the U.S. government has significantly increased its funding for TB initiatives, from USD 233 million in 2013 to USD 406 million in 2023. Investments in screening and preventive treatment have shown significant health & economic benefits, with a return on investment of up to USD 39 for every dollar spent. Hence, expanding investments in TB diagnosis programs is essential to improve access to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention to eliminate the TB epidemic by 2030. Moreover, the Global Fund contributes 76% of total international funding for TB, having allocated USD 9.2 billion toward prevention & treatment programs and an extra USD 1.5 billion for TB/HIV initiatives by June 2023. In countries receiving support from the Global Fund, TB-related fatalities have decreased by 36% from 2002 to 2022.

Moreover, the increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide poses a major hurdle in the control of TB within this age group. The rates of TB case detection & incidence are particularly high among older adults, emphasizing the importance of incorporating specific measures in TB response strategies to address their increased risk. In the Western Pacific, where the population is aging rapidly, there has been a notable increase in TB cases among older individuals, propelling the need for customized approaches to diagnosis, treatment, and care for this vulnerable demographic. This is expected to improve the need for the development of effective & efficient diagnostics to meet the rising demand for management among the older population.

However, the regulatory framework for approvals poses major restraints on the growth rate of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology industries. Globally, usage & safety profiles of diagnostic tests vary and are evaluated by health regulatory agencies of each country differently. This makes the approval of novel products slower.

Key Companies profiled:

• QIAGEN

• BIOMÉRIEUX

• Oxford Immunotec

• SD Biosensor, INC.

• Wantai BioPharm

• Lionex GmbH

• Sanofi

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

• ARKRAY, Inc.

• Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global latent tuberculosis infection detection market report based on brand, test type, application, end-use, and region.

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Brand Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• QFT-Plus (QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus)

• Others

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Test Type Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)

• Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Application Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Household Contacts with Pulmonary TB

• PLHIV

• Others

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection End-use Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals/clinics

• Academic & Research Institutions

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Regional Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Finland

o Luxembourg

o Iceland

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

o Singapore

o Bangladesh

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

o UAE

Recent Developments

• In March 2024, QIAGEN entered into a partnership with the International Panel Physicians Association (IPPA) to educate and support panel physicians worldwide on the latest TB screening requirements. The focus will be on the new IGRA requirements and their benefits for patients & healthcare providers.

• In November 2023, Revvity launched its T-SPOT TB test for latent TB screening in India during the 46th Edition of MICROCON in Lucknow. The company emphasizes that it is the sole commercially available IGRA based on ELISPOT technology to have received FDA approval.

• In February 2023, QIAGEN announced the certification of its QFT-Plus test under the European Union’s 2017/746 IVD Medical Devices Regulation, replacing the 98/79/EC In Vitro Diagnostic Directive. QFT-Plus is a leading TB blood test authorized by the WHO, aiding in the indirect detection of TB-causing bacteria. This certification follows the IVDR CE-marking of QIAGEN’s ipsogen JAK2 RGQ PCR Kit, NeuMoDx Systems, and reagents in late 2022.