CareSmartz360 Wins Awards for Quality Services and User Satisfaction!

Singapore, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, an industry-leading home care software solution, celebrates the start of 2022 by grabbing multiple recognition! CareSmartz360 won’s the following awards:

Crozdesk’s High User Satisfaction

SoftwareSuggest’s Customers Choice

Caresmartz provides an innovative, cloud-based home care software solution to care providers across the world. They assist businesses in streamlining home care delivery, digitizing home care documentation, and predicting caregiver performance using advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“These awards signify not only the crowning achievement of our team’s efforts but also the fact that we have earned the trust and loyalty of our customers over these years. And we are proud of it since it means we’re one step closer to achieving our goal of empowering the home care community to provide the greatest possible care!” says James Merson, CCO, Caresmartz, Inc.

As the recipient of these awards, CareSmartz360 was recognized for having the greatest potential for providing high-quality services and having highly satisfied clients!

CareSmartz360 has received positive feedback and has demonstrated its ability to adapt to the needs of home care agency owners. Its client support goes beyond simply showing agency owners and staff how to use the system and includes everything from client onboarding to billing and answering questions whenever they need assistance in the system.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a Home Care Software that enables business owners to focus on more important tasks by reducing administrative tasks. It provides a user-friendly system designed with a private duty agency’s workflow in mind. The comprehensive solution includes marketing, scheduling, mobile apps for caregivers and on-call coordinators, billing and payroll, telephony, integrated Electronic Visit Verification, and much more.

About Crozdesk

Crozdesk has been assisting businesses in identifying and purchasing the best software solutions of all types since 2014. Crozdesk strives to make complex software purchasing decisions simple and painless for everyone involved. This platform powers unbiased software recommendations with AI and machine learning ranking algorithms.

About SoftwareSuggest

Through a list of reviews and comparisons, SoftwareSuggest assists businesses in locating the best business software and service partners. It also provides free consultation on business software and service solutions, ensuring that you find the best fit for your company.