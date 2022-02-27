Digital Battlefield Market: North America Accounts for Approximately 39% of the Global Sales Value – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Digital Battlefield Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Digital Battlefield. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Digital Battlefield Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Digital Battlefield market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Digital Battlefield

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Digital Battlefield, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Digital Battlefield Market.



Key Market Segments Covered

By Technology Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management Digital Twin Blockchain AR and VR 5G

By Application Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness Command & Control Communication Health Monitoring Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training Design and Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Threat Monitoring Real-Time Fleet Management Electronic Warfare

By Platform Land-based Digital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems Naval Digital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Space Digital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites

By Installation New Procurement Digital Battlefields Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

By Solution Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the digital battlefield market discussed in the report have focused on winning new orders and contracts for digital battlefields. Strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key development are:

In December 2020, the Royal Netherlands Army awarded Elbit Systems Ltd. to supply digital soldier systems. The contract includes provision of digital soldier systems and vehicular integration to the Royal Netherlands Army. The contract was valued at US$ 50 Mn.

In December 2020, the Netherlands Armed Forces awarded a contract to Elbit Systems Ltd. to deliver micro-night vision systems. The contract was valued at US$ 15 Mn.

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to supply forward area air defense command & control systems (FAAD C2).

In June 2020, the U.S. Air Force selected Raytheon Technologies to participate in a contract to develop an advanced battle management system. The contract was worth around US$ 950 Mn.

In April 2020, Consortium Management Group (CMG) awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin to begin phase 2 development of the multi-function electronic warfare air large (MFEW-AL) program of the U.S. Army. The contract was worth US$ 75 Mn.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America accounted for around39% revenue share of the global market.

The market in East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is estimated to grow over 6-foldby 2031.

In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for over 46% of global market revenue.

Among the technologies, artificial intelligence is expected to hold nearly 16% market share in 2021.

Airborne digital battlefieldplatformscontributed nearly half of digital battlefield revenue.

The market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Group account fora majorityof the market share.

“Ease of integration of digital battlefields into existing military and defence frameworks is expected to be pivotal for winning orders and contracts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

