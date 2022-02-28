Finding The Right Fit for Each Student and The Best Financial Package. Free Webinar Demystifies College Admissions

Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Marshfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, North Attleboro, Raynham, Taunton, West Bridgewater, MA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — From the halls of high school to a college campus. It seems like an insurmountable transition. Overwhelmed by college applications, FAFSA and the enormity of the college admissions task? This is often the biggest challenge and opportunity of a lifetime from many families.

A free webinar entitled “Educating yourself and your family. Demystifying College admissions” is scheduled for Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022. 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. The complimentary virtual event is sponsored by Bluestone Bank and Personal College Counseling, Inc. (PCCI).

There is no charge for the online event, but attendance will be limited to 75 people. Reservations are required. Please RSVP to https://conta.cc/3IfdCBg

Who should attend? High school students, including freshmen, sophomores and juniors and their families. The earlier in the college application process the better.

The webinar panel includes Attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore, founder of Personal College Counseling, Inc. (PCCI); Ron Hill, Vice President & Loan Officer responsible for mortgage loan and home equity loan originations at Bluestone Bank; and Joe McMahon, a registered representative of Infinex Investments, Inc. located at Bluestone Bank.

Topics will include how to find a college/university that is a good match for your student’s interests, lifestyle and budget; how to maximize merit scholarship dollars; how to find other financial resources including home equity, 529 plans and other strategies; managing math requirements/challenges; and how to track all important deadlines for testing, applications and forms. PCCI works with students from traditional high schools as well as vocational high schools with GPA’s from 2.50 – 4.50.

Attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore is a Raynham, MA-based lawyer for over 25 years and mother helping other parents launch their kids via a solid college education – at the right school and with the right financial package! Personal College Counseling, Inc. (PCCI) was founded by her for that purpose. PCCI has helped its students acquire merit aid assistance at public universities as high as $25,000 yearly and over $72,000 yearly at prestigious private colleges.

Starting college campus tours while travelling with her son for national fencing tournaments while he was in high school and to date, she has visited 42 campuses in 10 states and researched in depth over 500 colleges for her students.

Ron Hill (NMLS ID 723424) is a Vice President & Loan Officer responsible for mortgage loan and home equity loan originations at Bluestone Bank. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Bridgewater State College and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he has been in the mortgage lending field for over thirty years.

Joseph McMahon, a registered representative of Infinex Investments, Inc., joined Bluestone Wealth & Trust in 2012 and has decades of investment experience assisting consumers reach their financial goals. He holds Series 6, 7, 24 and 66 registrations. Joe graduated with a BA from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Please RSVP to https://conta.cc/3IfdCBg