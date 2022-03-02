Remington College announces change of leadership

LAKE MARY, FL, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College announced today that President Pam Bell will be retiring March 1 after more than 25 years in higher education. At the same time, the board of directors announced that current Remington College Provost Brandon Shedron would take over the role for the nonprofit institution.

Bell has served as the top leader for the career-focused school for five years. During this time, she has worked hard to put the focus on student success. Under her direction, the college created student success coordinators whose job it is to assist students and help them navigate obstacles.

Remington College has also introduced creative new programs with students in mind, including the Culinary Skills Essentials Diploma Program and Beat Production and Recording Arts Technology Diploma Program. Bell also led the school in providing laptops to students and setting up and expanding the school’s digital learning platforms, which served students during the pandemic.

Bell said she was proud to leave the college in a better place than when she began.

“I want to thank my senior staff in working alongside me during the good days and bad days but most importantly in making a difference for our students in achieving their educational career paths,” she said. “I wish each of you only the best. I look forward in seeing new and exciting things as you all move Remington College to the next level.”

Over her long career, Bell has served in many leadership positions at regionally and nationally accredited schools. The board of directors for Remington College thanked her for her dedication and contributions to the school.

At the same time, the board announced the appointment of Brandon Shedron as the next President of Remington College. Mr. Shedron has served as Provost since 2017 and has a deep understanding of the college at both the employee and student level. Over his 19-year career in higher education, he has served as Senior Vice President/Chief Academic Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Provost.

The board said it believes Mr. Shedron has the unique experience to continue moving the college forward.

“I’m honored to serve as the next President of Remington College,” Shedron said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and work with our talented and dedicated team of administrative staff and faculty to grow our student-centric initiatives and programs. I have worked alongside Pam Bell for several years, and I am excited to continue with the initiatives we’ve set and I will strive to exemplify her level of passion and commitment to making Remington College an even better place for students to learn.”

For more information about Remington College, visit remingtoncollege.edu .

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

