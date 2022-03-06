Ayesha Ziya announces launch of the much anticipated new car scent range in collaboration with EG Group

London, UK, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Well acclaimed fragrance entrepreneur and industry influencer, Ayesha Ziya is delighted to announce the launch of an exciting chic range of car scents developed in collaboration with Euro Garages Group.

The new revolutionised and traditional car scent captures the essence of Ayesha Ziya’s successful blends of oud and floral scents.

The emotion-provoking range of internationally inspired scents come in six exciting fragrances, Signature Oud, After Midnight, Black Velvet Oud, Forget Me Not, Forbidden Forrest, and Miami.

With extensive market research and creative development over the past 12 months, customers can look forward to enjoying the luxurious scents on their travels too.

Each scent has been uniquely created with an exclusive base note promising customers an exclusionary experience. Award winning fragrance, Signature Oud is blended from the same formula as the existing bottled version ensuring a consistent aroma.

Founder and CEO, Ayesha Ziya said: “With an increasing number of us spending more time in our cars, we are incredibly excited to launch a completely revamped range, where customers can enjoy luxurious scents in their vehicles”

The greatly anticipated range of opulent scents will be exclusively available across all of EG Group’s 380 sites across the UK from Friday 4th March, retailing at £2.49.

Ayesha Ziya, founded in 2015, is a luxury fragrance and home scents brand. They retail only their own brand and take careful consideration into each and every product line. The company proudly retails several products via its website and selected stockists, including His and Her fragrances and Bakhoor and Oud towelettes, with clients across the world from the USA, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Every product that has been developed since the inception of Ayesha Ziya Fragrances has been done so in a unique and meticulous manner so customers can enjoy luxurious scents with added longevity.

