CBD is pioneering new health benefits among professional athletes. So why is it still so misunderstood?

San Diego, CA, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The debate around whether CBD improves athletic performance won’t go away anytime soon. Still, new studies support the argument around why CBD should be a key component in not focusing on improving performance but more so accelerating recovery. The World Anti-Doping Agency permits the use of CBD for athletes to help relieve stress and reduce pain and inflammation associated with athletic injury or irritation.

The crossover between professional athletes and CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating substance characterized with anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-anxiety and analgesic properties–all ideal properties for athletes. While the anti-inflammatory component of CBD helps reduce the swelling, pain and damage triggered by injuries, studies have shown that CBD also improves sleep quality by increasing the feeling of relaxation and reducing anxiety, which helps accelerate the healing process. Another factor that entices professional athletes to consume this supplement has to do with its neuroprotective properties which promote cell regeneration, reducing scarring and enhancing muscle development overtime. Athletes also tend to turn toward CBD for energy replenishing as well as quicker head trauma, bone fractures and post-workout recoveries.

Stigma still persists

While the benefits are plenty, knowledge regarding CBD’s usage, dosage and long-term positive and potential negative effects remain unclear, prompting the ongoing stigma to linger. Nonetheless, a good number of studies have shown the advantages of using such a supplement, and it appears that available drug store treatments and medicines arguably offer greater health risks than CBD. According to the president of the American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA) Eloise Theisen, “from a safety perspective, CBD has fewer side effects than prescription and over-the-counter remedies and the World Health Organization has recognized CBD as safe.”

Professional leagues are in support of CBD research

In the spirit of eliminating the lingering concerns and encouraging current research efforts around alternative pain management treatments and, more specifically, the therapeutic benefits of CBD, the NFL recently announced the award of $1 million in funding to the University of California San Diego and the University of Regina’s medical research teams. A growing number of professional athletes including women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe and NFL player Rob Gronkowski are turning to CBD to improve their athletic performance as well as physical and mental well-being. These studies and growing support should enlighten the remaining questions surrounding CBD and they could prove to be an important milestone for pain and injury treatments in professional sports.

