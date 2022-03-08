Air Unlimited Offers Exceptional, Trust Heating and Cooling Services

Liberty, MO, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —Dedicated to leaving the customer happy and content in their home is a significant factor that Air Unlimited has thrived in the Liberty area for nearly 15 years in solving heating and cooling system problems..

Founded by industry veteran Sal Cangelosi, Air Unlimited offers two things the industry lacks: exceptional customer service and a complete and continual trust gained from clients.

Their trained and licensed experts are regularly called upon to review and repair heating and cooling systems across Liberty, MO and the Kansas City Metro Area.

“We know how important it is to have a functioning and energy-efficient comfort unit. Our technicians are continually trained on advances in technology, but they combine professionalism with a friendly personality,” commented Mr Cangelosi, who established Air Unlimited in 2010. “We thrive on creating an environment of honor, trust and value for our clients.”

Their service portfolio includes furnace and air conditioning repairs and maintenance, installations, indoor air quality services, heat pump, air handler and mini-split installations, as well as solar heating system jobs.

Such is their high-quality service; Air Unlimited has won Angie’s List Super Service Award for five years in a row because of their commitment to customer satisfaction. The business is also EPA and Energy Star certified and a recognized Trane product dealer.

Their technicians work with all makes and models and can explain the differences between them. They ensure clients’ installations are properly sized for the home with their knowledge.

“We offer free estimates on the installation of heating and cooling equipment, too,” he added. “Whether you need to maintain your current units, repair or replace your existing units, Air Unlimited is fully invested in its customers.”

Customer service feedback regularly hits five stars for Air Unlimited. One client, Bil T, commented: “Fantastic service, and tremendous quality! Sal and his team did an amazing job listening to our needs and designing and installing a very thoughtful and long term solution that will give us peace of mind for years to come, at a real and affordable price.”

For more information about their services, or to book an appointment:

Phone: (816) 895-4777

Email Address: sal@airunlimitedkc.com

Website: https://airunlimitedkc.com/