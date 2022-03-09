Low on Budget? Not an Issue: Pay Later with Ubuy

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Ireland, is an International online shopping platform that has now introduced the fascinating feature of BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) for customers to get a comfortable shopping experience. International brands are now easy for you to shop with Ubuy.

What is BNPL(Buy Now Pay Later)?

Online shopping has got a whole new modern update with the feature of BNPL. BNPL is a simple financing term that has a big significance for consumers. This feature allows the consumer to make the purchase of their desired products and pay for them at a future date. This payment method is overtaking credit cards in a convenient way. This feature will help the user to fill the gap that they felt before while shopping from behind the screen.

Let’s Find Out About Ubuy’s Newly Launched BNPL Feature

We are letting you explore the ultimate shopping freedom that ever existed using the feature BNPL. At Ubuy, we focus on delivering absolute customer satisfaction. Here we have mentioned some of the key points of notice while using Ubuy Ireland BNPL:

3 Easy Installments

With the support of Klarna, Ubuy is offering you the freedom to choose payment days without letting you worry about extra charges and interests:

The headache of paying at the moment while shopping is no longer an issue.

The first installment would be paid instantly once you order the product and the rest of the two installments would be done in the preceding months.

Have a convenient shopping experience without thinking pensively about interests, hidden charges and EMIs.

Trouble-free shopping for your preferred brands.

The update regarding the due date of payment would be shared with you through email, so you don’t miss it out.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a renowned Kuwait based cross border shopping platform that launched its operations in 2014. Now, this shopping medium has expanded its reach and is serving people in 6 continents covering 180+ countries and counting. All customers have the option to choose from more than 100 million products that are manufactured by multiple top global brands.

Other Benefits of Shopping from Ubuy

Largest selection of unique international products & brands.

Best discount offers in the market.

No amount capping on offers.

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Don’t feel troubled and experience excellent customer service.

Worldwide delivery to your door.

How to Shop?

The answer to this question is straight, you just have to do shopping, as you always used to do. But be focused while coming to the checkout page. Here we have mentioned the steps for you to go forward with shopping using BNPL:

While checking out, choose Klarna as a payment option to go forward with BNPL.

Then you will need to fill in your valid email address, name, current billing address and contact details to go forward.

Now you have to fill in your card details (debit/credit card), by which your payment will be done automatically.

When everything is finely done you will receive a confirmation on your given valid email address. See it’s that easy.

Is it Safe Shopping Using Klarna?

Klarna is a trusted payment service provider that manages transactions to be safe using the features of BNPL. It follows the buyer protection policy, so you can be assured whatever information you share with us like mobile number, card details, email address, billing address and name will not be saved by us or Klarna. The whole payment is done while following security protocols, so you don’t have to worry about your personal information being shared.

First Time on Ubuy

If you are a new shopper and shopping for the first time from Ubuy. Then now you can enjoy double shopping fun with features of BNPL and good deals & offers on your first international purchase.

Save big on your first shopping adventure using the code: UBFIRST

