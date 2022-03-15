New Android App for SSC Exam Preparation and Test 2022 by Careerdost

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — SSC is abbreviated as Staff Selection Commission, it’s an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the Ministries and Departments for Government of India.

SSC Exam Test and Preparation 2022 app provides SSC Exam Test, Previous Year Solved Question Papers, Study Materials and Notes for SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, Junior Engineer according to the SSC Exam Syllabus.

This app offers 90+ Test, 1200+ SSC Exam MCQ questions for the following subjects:

✅ Mathematics MCQ Test

✅ Physics MCQ Test

✅ Chemistry MCQ Test

✅ Biology MCQ Test

✅ SSC CGL English Language

✅ SSC CGL Mathematics

✅ SSC Junior Engineer (Civil)

✅ SSC Junior Engineer (Electrical)

✅ SSC Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

✅ SSC Junior Engineer (General Awareness)

✅ SSC Junior Engineer (General Reasoning)

Features:

👍 SSC Study Materials, Free Test Series, Previous Year Solved Question Papers

👍 More than 1200+ exam target questions with solutions for Exam Preparation 2022.

👍 Provide all subjects SSC MCQ with solution (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language, General Knowledge and General Studies)

👍 PDF Study Materials and Notes available with solution (Aptitude and Reasoning PDF, English Language PDF, General Knowledge, General Studies and Articles, CGL Cracker for Physics, CGL Cracker for Chemistry, CHSL Study Materials PDF, CHSL General Knowledge PDF)

SSC Exam Preparation 2022 app will be very useful for students preparing for SSC Exam.

Download Android App:

SSC Exam Test and Preparation 2022 for SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC Junior Engineer Exams

Subscribe us for SSC Exams Preparation, Maths Basics, Examples, Maths Tips, Shortcuts and Tricks:

Prepare for SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC Junior Engineer Exams

Website: Android Apps by Careerdost

Follow us on: Youtube Facebook Instagram Pinterest