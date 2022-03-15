3 Experience Measurement for Business Success – Your QaizenX Business Growth Newsletter for March

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Experience measurement helps you assess your business performance. It involves getting feedback from key stakeholders – usually on an ongoing basis – to understand how your organization and product/service is perceived and how it is performing.

Let’s get straight to the 3 key experiences that you’ll need to measure to understand how your business is performing:

Employee Experience– Yup, this is the most important experience since it affects everything else around it. A company’s employee experience is the relationship your employees have with the organization, how engaged they are, and the leadership skills and competencies they possess.

Measuring employee experience can be done using feedback like eNPS Employee Net Promoter Score, eSAT – Employee Satisfaction, or using 360- Degree Feedback. These are very simple yet effective questionnaires that can be used to learn about employee sentiments.

Creating a questionnaire and collecting feedback easily is difficult when you have lots of feedback, so experience management software is essential. Additionally, this tool will allow you to analyze feedback efficiently and gain insights from it.

Customer Experience– The customer is king and we need to satisfy its needs. Customers drive all the revenue of your business. You can’t ignore them.

Customer experience consists of all the stages of the customer journey, starting from searching for a product on google, to visiting your store to purchase the product. Customer feedback is crucial at every touchpoint of the customer journey.

Measuring customer experience is just like measuring employee experience with feedback using the most prevalent scientific questionnaires – CSAT, NPS, CES (Customer Effort Score).

Implementation of feedback can be tricky sometimes as every business is different, and has different customer touchpoints. Researching about implementation before and reducing complications is the key to obtaining more genuine feedback.

Product Experience– Market Research – Understanding the market’s perception of the product, before even launching it, helps to find an MVP and validate an idea before going entirely.

Doing market research helps you learn about strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats- SWOT of your market. Launching a survey like Product-market fit (PMF survey) to your targeted market will get you the insights you need to make the right decision before launch day.

Would you like to start measuring your experiences? QaizenX is an experience management tool with best-in-class features. We are happy to provide a demo.