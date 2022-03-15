Experience Get Dive at Petro Divers – Diving Center Mallorca

Baleares, España, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mallorca is said to be one of the beautiful scuba diving areas in the Mediterranean. Many people only think about Mallorca as a mass tourism spot, but they are often surprised when they see the beauty of Mediterranean Island from underwater. Currently, Mallorca is considered the most thrilling scuba Tauchen Mallorca area of Mare Nostrum.

The Mallorcan government has taken a great initiative to protect nature and preserve it for the next generations in Mallorca. They have made various beautiful parks, fantastic caves, and underwater worlds that fascinate many tourists and passionate divers to get into the beauty of Mallorca.

#The Petro Divers – Legendary Diving Centre at Mallorca

If you are looking for the exciting and best Dive Center Mallorca, then Petro Divers will be the best option for your day’s trips to night dives to get a great experience. The company offers a wide range of packages so that everyone can enjoy their vacation.

Petro Divers is one of the great outstanding Dive center Mallorca. The main center has been situated in the small port of Porto Petro of Southeast Mallorca for about 20 years. The large dive boat for about 12 divers is located just a few steps away from the main center.

Petro Divers will be the ideal beginning for enjoying diving and snorkeling in Mallorca. After your refreshing shower, you can enjoy your fresh deck beer with tasty snacks. The company is a modern and well maintained Tauchbasis Mallorca equipped with a new Bauer Compressor. It ensures you the great experience of Snorkel with the best air quality.

On request, the company can borrow high-quality equipment from Scubapro and Aqualung. Considering the pandemic, the company has Covid 19 certified to experience great diving with complete relaxation.

Services Offered:-

Explore Scuba Tauchen Mallorca with a grand and brief overture to the beautiful underwater world. Petro Divers offers various services so that you can enjoy your dive.

Bus Shuttle Service – The company also has a new shuttle bus service that will pick you up and drop you back at your hotel doorstep. The bus service will also carry the diving luggage without any charge.

Speed Boat Power – You can also get services like a brand new dive boat with a 225 hp Yamaha engine.

It has a length of about 8 meters that allows it to transport about 12 divers and 2 crew on a brief period to the southeast. The bait has a comfortable wide ladder that makes boarding easier after a great ride.

Professional Training Course – Petro Divers, are SSI and PADI partner-based training centers. It trains you Tauchen Mallorca according to the regulations and guidelines of SSI, PADI, which gives you genuine certificates from the company. You will get training from professional instructors and over 40 courses at Diving Center Mallorca .

Diving Center Mallorca Suba Diving Mallorca – The company offers you a great experience in scuba diving and various activities to perform underwater in Mallorca guided by a team of specialized divers.

Snorkel Trips – Petro Divers gives you a chance to explore the beauty of Mallorca without going underwater. You can have a great experience without using any water equipment through various snorkel trips.

Cave Diving – The company provides all the things that a diver wants. They provide you with great experiences at a very reasonable cost. The diving center Mallorca has effective providers for cave diving Mallorca.

Petro Divers gives you a golden chance to experience the beauty of Mallorca. They provide you with various services at a very affordable price. The team of professionals teaches you various courses on diving at Tauchbasis Mallorca. The company offers bus facilities that will pick up and drop you at your hotel. They also have a speed boat facility that will give a tour of Southeast Mallorca to explore the beauty.

The passionate divers have a golden opportunity to show their skills in scuba diving in the diving center. The beginners are welcome to attend the classes and get skilled in diving. If anyone wants to admire the beauty of Mallorca without getting into the water can attempt snorkel tours with excellent equipment. The company is popularly known for its diving center Mallorca with the best facilities and services offered by a team of professionals.

If you want to get a fantastic diving experience and explore the world underwater and admire Mallorca’s beauty, you should go for Petro Divers. You can contact the company directly via the contact number given on the official website. Or you can email them on the mail id assigned on the company’s official website.