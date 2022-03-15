Enjoy Budget-Friendly Shopping Experience Using Ubuy’s BNPL Feature

Italy, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Italy, is a renowned International online shopping platform that has brought the interesting feature of BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) for customers to get a good shopping convenience. International brands are now easy for you to shop with Ubuy.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a special shopping platform; which is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. They provide services in 6 continents and more than 180 countries around the globe.

What is BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later)?

Shopping has been revolutionized using new innovative technological upgrades. And to make it simpler, a new payment approach has been used “the BNPL”. It is a small financing term that has a big significance for consumers. This payment option lets the consumer make the purchase of their desired products and pay for them at a future date. This new way of purchasing is overtaking credit cards in a convenient way.

Know More About Ubuy’s Newly Launched BNPL Feature

Ubuy is now letting customers know the true shopping convenience using the feature of buy now pay later. Some of the key highlights of using the Ubuy Italy BNPL feature while shopping is mentioned below:

3 Easy Installments

Pay the first installment once you get the product and the other two in the next two months.

Get good shopping convenience without worrying about interests, hidden charges and EMIs.

Shop for your preferred brands trouble-free.

The due date of payment would be shared with you through email, so you don’t miss it out.

Is Shopping Simple Using BNPL?

Very simple, you just have to do shopping, as you used to do. But be focused while coming to the checkout page. Here have mentioned the steps for you to go ahead with shopping using BNPL:

While checking out, First you have to choose the Klarna as a payment option to go forward with BNPL.

Then you will need to fill in your valid email address, name, current billing address and contact details to go forward.

Now you have to fill in your card details (debit/credit card), by which your payment will be done automatically.

You will receive a confirmation at your given email address, once everything is done. That’s all.

Is Klarna Safe or Not?

Klarna is a worldwide trusted payment service provider that takes care of safe transactions using the feature of BNPL. This payment provider follows the buyer protection policy. That’s why whatever information you share with us like mobile number, card details, email address, billing address and name will not be saved by us or Klarna. The payment will be done via security protocols, so you don’t have to worry about your personal information being shared.

New to Shop on Ubuy

If you are a new shopper and shopping for the first time from Ubuy. Then now you can enjoy double shopping fun with features of BNPL and good deals & offers on your first international purchase.



Save big on your first shopping adventure using the code: UBFIRST

