Sales of Sports Nutrition Product is Estimated to Bring in Nearly US$ 7,800 Million Revenues by 2031 End

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Nutrition. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Sales of sports nutrition represent approximately 5%-10% share in the overall nutraceuticals market. Sports nutrition is a sub-discipline of nutrition that is strongly linked to the study of the human body and exercise physiology, making it a crucial component for aspiring athletes in order to achieve long-term stamina. The need to meet nutritional demand by sportspersons leads to a rise in the demand for sports drinks.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Nutrition market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sports Nutrition, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sports Nutrition Market.

Market Segments Covered in Sports Nutrition Industry Research

By Ingredient Type Plant-derived Protein Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein Animal-derived Protein Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA Blends

By Nature Organic Sports Nutrition Conventional Sports Nutrition

By Form Ready-to-Drink Sports Nutrition Products Energy & Protein Bars Sports Nutrition Powder Sports Nutrition Tablets/Capsules

By Function Energizing Products Rehydration Pre-workout Recovery Weight Management

By Flavor Regular Sports Nutrition Products Flavored Sports Nutrition Products Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Other Flavors

By Sales Channel B2B Sales of Sports Nutrition Products B2C Sales of Sports Nutrition Products Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Sales Channels



5 Key Highlights on Global Sports Nutrition Market

North America is expected to be dominant in the global sports nutrition market. The market is estimated to reach close to US$ 4,000 million value by the end of 2022. Increasing participation in sports activities with the development of sports infrastructure and obesity as a significant health concern among people, the sports nutrition market in North America is expected to witness steady growth. Europe is expected to emerge as the second largest market in sports nutrition. The region is anticipated experience above average growth during 2017-2022 Powder sports nutrition products are likely to emerge as one of the highly preferred products in sports nutrition. Towards the end of 2017, powder sports nutrition products are expected to gain around two-third of the revenue share on global revenues. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight, weight management is expected to be the most adapted and important approach towards a healthy lifestyle. Hence, sports nutrition will witness high adoption in weight management. Weight management as a function type in sports nutrition is estimated to reach nearly US$ 4,500 million revenue towards the end of 2022. Institutional sales is likely to emerge as one of the biggest distribution channels for sports nutrition. Towards the end of 2022, institutional sales of sports nutrition is projected to bring in nearly US$ 2,700 million revenues. Meanwhile, online stores are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The report also provides detailed profiles of leading players in the global market for sports nutrition, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., GNC Holdings Inc., Amway Corporation, Vitaco Health Limited, ABH Pharma Inc., Atlantic Multipower UK Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc., Makers Nutrition Llc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Shaklee Corporation, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., and Vitacost.com Inc.

