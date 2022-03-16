Sure Shot Ways to Minimize Your Tax Bill – Efj Consulting

London, UK, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Minimizing tax bills is not a joke. It’s not everybody’s cup of tea. Only a taxation expert can assist you in complex tax procedures, make it look simpler, and eliminate any burden. A tax expert will also help you with elements like VAT Returns UK, self-assessment tax returns, etc.

Sure Shot Ways to Minimize Your Tax Bill

CHECK THAT YOUR TAX CODE IS CORRECT

Your tax code instructs your employer on how much tax to deduct from your paycheck. For straightforward tax codes, the number within it represents your personal allowance for the year, which is the amount of money you can earn without paying income tax. Any earnings above your personal allowance will be subject to income tax. For example, in the 2020-21 tax year, the majority of people will be entitled to a personal grant of £12,500, and the default code, in this case, is 1250L. As a result, the number in the tax code represents the personal allowance figure with the final zero removed.

Be cautious if your tax code is lower – for example, 1150 would indicate that your Personal Allowance was only £11,500. Suppose you don’t receive any taxable in-kind benefits. In that case, your personal allowance may be too low, and you may be paying too much tax.

Suppose your tax code is more significant than 1250. In that case, it indicates that you are allowed a higher personal allowance before being charged income tax on your remaining earnings. If this is incorrect, you may be in for a rude awakening at the end of the year when you are informed that you have not paid enough tax.

EXERCISE YOUR FULL RIGHT TO TAX RELIEF ON PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS

HMRC will automatically increase payments into your personal pension by 20% (subject to certain limits), so an £80 contribution becomes a £100 contribution. In case you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer, your personal pension contributions may be eligible for additional tax breaks. Most workplace schemes provide 20% at source if you are employed, but you must claim the remaining 20% or 25% through your tax return or a letter to HRMC. Any affirmation must be made within four years of the end of the tax year for which you are making a claim. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by!

If you are thinking about cashing out an Investment Bond or have realized capital gains, making a contribution of pension in the same year may offer significant tax benefits.

If your employer will equalize your contributions up to a certain percentage of your salary, make sure you contribute enough to your pension to receive the total employer contribution if it is affordable.

REDUCE THE CHILD BENEFIT TAX CHARGE FOR HIGH-INCOME PARENTS

When a taxpayer receives child benefit, and one or both of them has an adjusted net income of more than £50,000, an income tax charge is imposed. In the case of married couples, civil partners, and couples living together with revenues of more than £50,000, the tax charge will be imposed on the spouse with the higher net income.

A 1% surcharge on the child benefit amount is applied for every £100 of adjusted net income above £50,000. The benefit payment is efficiently reduced to nil once adjusted net income reaches £60,000. Making pension contributions or charitable contributions to reduce adjusted net income (as described above) can reduce or eliminate the child benefit tax charge.

SELECT THE MOST SUITABLE EMPLOYMENT STATUS

Are you doing a job, or do you work for yourself? As mentioned in the previous tip, there are significant benefits to being self-employed in terms of tax planning, but there are also drawbacks. It can, for example, limit the amount of tax relief available on pension contributions. It’s worth seeking professional advice to determine the best employment status for your circumstances.

SECOND PROPERTY TAX EFFECTIVE DISPOSITION

Because of the increase in investment property ownership, many people are now facing a Capital Gains Tax (CGT) bill on the property’s eventual sale, which applies even if the property is gifted. However, there are several ways to reduce the tax bill, so it’s critical to seek early planning advice.

A current change to be aware of is that if you sell a UK residential property and make a chargeable gain, you must file a CGT return with HMRC and pay the tax within 30 days of completion.

ENSURE CORRECT TAX TREATMENT OF INCOME FROM ABROAD

Is your foreign income taxed in the country where it was earned? If this is the case, you may be able to use a double taxation treaty to counterbalance the tax paid to another government against the tax claimed by HMRC. Untangling this can be a bit of a cat’s cradle, but it can also be worthwhile.

If you want to optimize your taxation records or procedures to the most, consult the best taxation personnel – EFJ Consulting Ltd. They would surely assist you in VAT Returns UK, self-assessment tax returns, and other taxation-related aspects. You can contact them via: