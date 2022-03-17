Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Is Set To Experience A Princely Growth Of Around 7% CAGR By 2030

The global geosynthetic clay liners market is set to experience a princely growth of around 7% CAGR over the ongoing decade, i.e. 2020-2030. Over the past half-decade, the market grew at a steady rate of 5.1%, thanks to preeminent demand from the construction and mining industry. Advancements in manufacturing processes and widespread adoption of geosynthetic clay liners (GCL) across multitude of applications have augmented market growth. Over the next ten years, extensive demand for custom polymer-coated GCL will complement market expansion. Also, large-scale infrastructure spending by developing nations is further predicted to drive demand over the coming years.

Continuous increment in R&D spending pertaining to the efficiency and safety of geosynthetic clay liners by improving their chemical and physical properties has been the pivot point for manufacturers. This increased spending will be compensated by the use of geosynthetic clay liners across numerous applications where they had not been used before, with fabric-encased GCL being most sought-after.

Key Takeaways from Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Study

The global geosynthetic clay liners market was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, experience a negative growth rate of -4.3% in 2020. However, things look good ahead in the long run, and the market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2030.

Landfill use of geosynthetic clay liners is estimated to grow at an impressive rate of 7.5% over the decade.

East Asia is the principal GCL market with a value of US$ 94.7 Mn in 2019, and is set to surge at a spirited CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period.

Mining use of geosynthetic clay liners is set observe a high growth rate of around 8% through 2030.

The regions of North America and South Asia & Oceania are projected to witness lucrative growth opportunities (6.4% and 8.6%, respectively), owing to increasing demand from the mining and construction sector.

By technology, reinforced geosynthetic clay liners are prominent in terms of value, holding a handsome value of US$ 193.9 Mn in 2019, whilst composite laminate GCL will extend its market share by 1.9X over the decade.

The markets in China and India are expected to surge at 8.9% and 0.4% CAGRs, respectively.

“Reengineering the product portfolio by improving chemical properties of geosynthetic clay liners will be a key driver for manufacturers,”

Innovative Ways to Increase Reliability & Efficacy of GCL by Key Players

Key players such as NAUE group and CETCO are pivoting their attention on new sets of geosynthetic clay liners by custom-coating them with different polymers to increase chemical as well as physical strength. The only concern among manufacturers was skinny geosynthetic clay liners and their reliability, which has now compensated by the process of polymer coating. CETCO even launched a new set of polymer-modified GCL series, named RESITEX, and added some more modifications to its product portfolio to strengthen its market presence, globally.

Key Segments Covered of Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Product Type Fabric-encased

Geomembrane-supported Technology Reinforced

Non-reinforced

Composite Laminate Application Landfills

Mining

Ponds

Construction

Fuel spillage containment

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global geosynthetic clay liners market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the geosynthetic clay liners market on the basis of product (fabric-encased and geomembrane-supported), technology (reinforced, non-reinforced, and composite laminate), and application (landfills, mining, ponds, construction, fuel spillage containment, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

