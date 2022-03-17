The Propylene Carbonate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts

Propylene Carbonate is a transparent organic chemical compound made by reacting propylene with carbon dioxide. Propylene Carbonate is a propylene glycol derived from carbonate ester, known as a VOC-exempt solvent aprotic and polar solvent. Along with high boiling and flash points and a mild ether-like odor, propylene carbonate is also non-corrosive.

Being listed in the EPA Safer Chemicals Ingredients List in the Solvents category, propylene carbonate is used in a number of end uses including paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, Li-ion batteries, personal care, and cleaners amongst others. Though not all companies offer pharmaceutical-grade propylene carbonate, the majority of the market offers the battery and industrial grades of propylene carbonate for use in the above-mentioned application areas

Click Here To get a Sample Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2515

The Propylene Carbonate Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Propylene Carbonate Market: Segmentation

The global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and region.

Based on the application, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

Solvent

Electrolyte

Additive & Chemical intermediate

Others

Based on the end use, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

Li-ion batteries

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Foundry

Polyurethanes

Others

Based on region, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The application of Propylene Carbonate in Lithium-ion batteries (as an electrolyte) and paints & coatings & cleaning applications is estimated to account for over 50% of the market over the forecast period owing to its versatility and wide scale applications.

Request for TOC:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2515

The Propylene Carbonate Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Propylene Carbonate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Propylene Carbonate report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Propylene Carbonate report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers following Propylene Carbonate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Propylene Carbonate market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Hoses

Latest industry Analysis on Propylene Carbonate Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Propylene Carbonate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Propylene Carbonate demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Propylene Carbonate major players

Propylene Carbonate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Propylene Carbonate demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

PRE BOOK:https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2515

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Homepage: https: //www.factmr.com