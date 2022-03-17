Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market: Increasing Personal Stress Levels Heightening Need for Meditation and Yoga, Stimulating Uptake

250 Pages Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mindfulness Meditation Apps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global mindfulness meditation apps market is projected to hold a market value of US$ 180 Mn by 2032. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Attributes Details Expected Market Value for 2022 US$ 80.34 Mn Forecasted Value for Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market in 2032 US$ 180 Mn Expected Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.4% CAGR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mindfulness Meditation Apps market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mindfulness Meditation Apps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market.

Key Segments Covered in Mindfulness Meditation Apps Industry Survey

By Operating System : Mindfulness Meditation Apps for iOS Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Android Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Other Operating Systems

By Type : Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps Free Mindfulness Meditation Apps



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type, preference for free mindfulness meditation apps to heighten, accounting for 40% revenue share

Simultaneously, paid mindfulness meditation apps demand likely to surge at nearly 8% CAGR

Increasing anxiety levels bolstering usage across the U.S, registering over 5% CAGR through 2031

India is likely to observe an upsurge of around 7% CAGR, due to the dominance of yoga in the region

“Increased work stress, peer pressure, and personal relationship problems has encouraged today’s youth to opt for mindful practices,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players of the market are focusing on novel ideas and methods to capture larger market share. Players are taking various initiatives to make their product unique from their competitor. Further, they also opt for acquisitions and collaborations to cast their dominance in the global market.

In August 2021, Headspace, an English-American player, globally renowned to offer online meditation services, and Ginger, announced their decision to merge. The two companies together formed “Headspace Health”, worth 3 Bn USD.

In October 2021, Breethe, a worldwide popular meditation app, announced that it had collaborated with WW International, Inc., a human-centric technology company powered by world’s forefront commercial weight management program, to spread awareness about stress management and mindset encouraging individuals to opt a healthy lifestyle.

