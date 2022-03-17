Vantage Circle Welcomes Kaustubh Sonalkar as a Strategic Advisor

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, is delighted to welcome Kaustubh Sonalkar as a member of the strategic board.

Kaustubh is a strong believer that businesses thrive only when communities that surround them do. With his focus on women, transgender, and youth empowerment, Kaustubh plans on helping each of these segments within the society with education, upskilling, employability and mentoring.

As a leader, Kaustubh designs proactive, globally actionable policies, with a technology-first approach. Building organizations from the ground up has given him experience in HR, digitization, branding, PR, communications, technology, strategy and M&A. His work on M&A has also led to a focus on cross-border cultural integration to drive performance.

His professional journey has been one of adding value to stakeholders and ecosystems. Outside of work, he has been a Ranji Trophy cricketer, a best-selling management author, Bollywood music composer, and has handled award-winning social projects.

“Vantage Circle is doing some cutting edge work in the field of employee engagement and rewards. They have a great leadership team that is customer-centric and are continuously thriving to improve and innovate. I love being around passionate people who continuously strive for newer stuff using technology. Very happy to be on the advisory board of the Vantage circle. Looking forward to successful innings together” ”, stated Kaustubh Sonalkar.

In this highly transformative period, businesses finally realize that employees play an increasingly important role in the business’s success. Engaged employees are more invested, more productive, and stay on longer, which means leadership needs to focus on what they can do for employees to keep them engaged. And as we transition to a permanently hybrid-work culture, the significance of employee engagement goes up manifold.

“Kaustubh’s understanding of business fundamentals, people, technology, and the numbers that drive growth will add value to our organization. His proficiency will help us leverage technology and analytics to help organizations create a better work culture,” quotes Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Vantage Circle is strong in its commitment to helping corporations build a more engaged, motivated, and productive workforce. It aims to provide world-class employee engagement solutions to corporations. His analytical bent of mind and touch with the best in HR will help us be ahead of the HR Tech curve. Moreover, he will guide Vantage Circle in improving its content which is now accessed by millions of HRs across the globe.

About Vantage Circle:Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement and Wellness platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.