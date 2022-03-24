CtrlS breaks ground on third Hyderabad Data Center

Posted on 2022-03-24 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — CtrlS has broken ground on a new data center in Hyderabad, India.

The colocation firm this week held a groundbreaking ceremony for its third hyperscale facility in the Gachibowli suburb of Telangana.

CtrlS-1 Hyderabad - Telangana Today.jpg

The 18MW facility will span 131,000 square feet (12,170 sqm) and have capacity for 1,600 racks.

“It gives me immense pleasure to add the third (rated-4) hyperscale data center in Hyderabad,” said CtrlS founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy. “As we commence the construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their colocation or disaster recovery needs.”

The facility will meet LEED Platinum standards and meet Rated-4 standards under TIA-942. It will feature rain harvesting, water conservation, and recycling capabilities.

CtrlS currently operates four facilities in Mumbai, two in Hyderabad, and one each in Bangalore/Bengaluru and Noida, totaling more than 1 million sq ft.

In an interview with Deccan, Pinnapureddy said the company aims to expand its footprint from the current capacity of 1.2 million square feet to six million square feet in the next 24 months in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai, and hopes to expand internationally.

CtrlS also aims to establish 500 Edge data centers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country in phases. The company also plans to develop a 500-acre solar plant to power its operations with renewable energy.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution