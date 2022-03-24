Rising Demand for Improved 3D Knitting Technologies Spurring Sales of Knitted Fabrics – Fact.MR Survey

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Knitted Fabrics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Knitted Fabrics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Knitted Fabrics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Knitted Fabrics Market across various industries and regions.

Newly released data from the knitted fabric market analysis exhibits that global demand reached nearly US$ 24 Bn in 2020. According to Fact.MR’s report, knitted fabric sales will likely expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% from 2021 to 2031, with new market entrants and developing firms accounting for nearly 50% of the overall market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Knitted Fabrics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Knitted Fabrics Market.

Global knitted fabrics market size is projected to reach nearly US$ 40 Bn by 2031. Because of its low cost, improved elasticity, and easier manufacturing method, weft-knitted fabrics will continue dominating the market.

Global knitted fabrics market size is projected to reach nearly US$ 40 Bn by 2031. Because of its low cost, improved elasticity, and easier manufacturing method, weft-knitted fabrics will continue dominating the market.

Key Segments Covered

Fabric Types Weft Knitted Fabrics Warp Knitted Fabrics

Application Knitted Fabrics for Clothing Knitted Fabrics for Civil Engineering Knitted Fabrics for Automotive Knitted Fabrics for Aerospace Knitted Fabrics for Construction Knitted Fabrics for Agricultural Applications Knitted Fabrics for Medical Applications Knitted Fabrics for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By fabric type, warp-knitted fabrics to yield over 50% of market demand by 2031

Automotive industry to remain dominant application area, growing at almost 5% CAGR

U.S to emerge as a substantial market, expected to register a CAGR of around 4%

Asia to be the maximum contributor to market demand, yielding almost 60% of overall sales

Europe to account for over 80,000 kilotons of knitted fabrics production in volume terms

India, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand to be top 5 contributors to knitted fabrics demand

Global market for knitted fabrics to expand 1.6x by 2031

“Rapid penetration of advanced technologies is prompting manufacturers to adopt sophisticated production techniques, including 3D printing, to improve output and spurring expansion prospects,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent knitted fabrics manufacturers are capitalizing on rapid technological advancements penetration to introduce highly sophisticated product portfolios. Additionally, they are leveraging various growth strategies, including merges, acquisitions and capacity expansion.

For instance, Karl Mayer has introduced the new 4D-KNIT generation of warp-knitted fabric. The new fabric type brings up previously unimagined design and product development opportunities. In April 2019, Baltex, a U.K. based company, innovated Advanced Surface Technology (AST), particularly 3XD Spacer Fabrics. Also, the firm is using biopolymers to develop sustainable fabrics.

