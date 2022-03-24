JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosts its 11th Annual Convocation

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted a convocation ceremony honouring the batch of 2021 on March 24, 2022. Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Chancellor, Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University, former Director – ISRO, and Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, were the Chief Guests at event that was conducted in virtual mode. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), presided over the Convocation ceremony along with the Pro Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and other University officials in attendance.

On the occasion of honouring the graduating batch of 2021, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) commemorated the International Year of Basic Science for Sustainable Development with the theme ‘Unifying the World with Power of Science, as the University celebrated the contribution of science for unifying, healing, and guiding society towards a sustainable future.’

Out of 6054 students, the University presented 99 gold medallists and 257 rank holders from Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, and Ph.D. degrees in Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Commerce, Management, and Engineering. Introducing at this year’s convocation, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) honoured 3 valedictorians from the graduating batch of 2021.

The second edition of virtual convocation followed all the ceremonial aspects of the regular convocation with Welcome Address by the Vice Chancellor, Conferment of Degrees by the Chancellor, Chancellor’s Address followed by the Convocation Address by the Chief Guest.

During his address, Dr. Kasturirangan said, “I like to use this opportunity to greet all the graduating students and recipients of various honours and their proud parents on this magnificent occasion. Over the last two years, you have demonstrated an indomitable spirit of adapting to the changes propelled by COVID and yet progressing your learning under the most trying circumstances. This spirit is what will ensure success in life. Your mission for higher learning may have begun here, but it will surely not end here. You should never give up your dreams and aspirations. It is these aspirations that will drive you to higher levels of achievement. I once again congratulate every one of you.”

Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan said, “Role of science and technology, along with education continues to plays a crucial role in solving the challenges we face. In a day and age of digital connection, it is imperative to differentiate between facts and truth. For this, we need to be aware. And appropriate awareness can only come through good science education focusing on rationality, a questBengaluru, March 24, 2022: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted a convocation ceremony honouring the batch of 2021 on March 24, 2022. Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Chancellor, Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University, former Director – ISRO, and Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, were the Chief Guests at event that was conducted in virtual mode. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), presided over the Convocation ceremony along with the Pro Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and other University officials in attendance.

On the occasion of honouring the graduating batch of 2021, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) commemorated the International Year of Basic Science for Sustainable Development with the theme ‘Unifying the World with Power of Science, as the University celebrated the contribution of science for unifying, healing, and guiding society towards a sustainable future.’

Out of 6054 students, the University presented 99 gold medallists and 257 rank holders from Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, and Ph.D. degrees in Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Commerce, Management, and Engineering. Introducing at this year’s convocation, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) honoured 3 valedictorians from the graduating batch of 2021.

The second edition of virtual convocation followed all the ceremonial aspects of the regular convocation with Welcome Address by the Vice Chancellor, Conferment of Degrees by the Chancellor, Chancellor’s Address followed by the Convocation Address by the Chief Guest.

During his address, Dr. Kasturirangan said, “I like to use this opportunity to greet all the graduating students and recipients of various honours and their proud parents on this magnificent occasion. Over the last two years, you have demonstrated an indomitable spirit of adapting to the changes propelled by COVID and yet progressing your learning under the most trying circumstances. This spirit is what will ensure success in life. Your mission for higher learning may have begun here, but it will surely not end here. You should never give up your dreams and aspirations. It is these aspirations that will drive you to higher levels of achievement. I once again congratulate every one of you.”

Dr. Sowmya Swaminathan said, “Role of science and technology, along with education continues to plays a crucial role in solving the challenges we face. In a day and age of digital connection, it is imperative to differentiate between facts and truth. For this, we need to be aware. And appropriate awareness can only come through good science education focusing on rationality, a questioning mind, and of course trust that comes and having good role models.”

Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Dr. Chenraj Roychand, said, “I take great pride in addressing you on your special day. Your hard work dedication and commitment towards your goals have paid off today. But this is only part of the story. You are now graduates of a University that prides itself on preparing, shaping, and guiding bright minds like you to be a source of inspiration and create an impact for the betterment of our society.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University):

Promoted by JAIN Group, the University is among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

ioning mind, and of course trust that comes and having good role models.”

Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Dr. Chenraj Roychand, said, “I take great pride in addressing you on your special day. Your hard work dedication and commitment towards your goals have paid off today. But this is only part of the story. You are now graduates of a University that prides itself on preparing, shaping, and guiding bright minds like you to be a source of inspiration and create an impact for the betterment of our society.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University):

Promoted by JAIN Group, the University is among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.