A Comprehensive Guide to HIPAA Compliant Telehealth Software

The process of transferring health-related information between different medical systems using a specific set of rules and standards is known as HL7 (Health Level Seven). The data transferred through HL7 include patients' medical record, laboratory records, their medication, the number of sessions a patient have taken, bill-generated information, etc. HL7 sends the information in the form of a collection of one or more messages.

The HL7 makes it possible for the healthcare industry to share data following a set of rules but the question that arises is whether the data is safe or not? For this, telemedicine app developing companies like SISGAIN put forward the concept of HIPAA compliant telehealth software. The data that the healthcare industry shares using the HL7 standard is very sensitive and if fallen into the wrong hands can cause a lot of trouble for the patient as well as the medical industry. To ensure the security of the data the developers come up with the concept of HIPAA compliant software. It provides your data with enough security to safeguard the medical-related data of the patients and build a sense of trust and loyalty in the patients. This also helps in providing satisfaction to the patients regarding their medical data.

These days, medical healthcare industries are incorporating their systems with HIPAA-compliant software as they are responsible for transmitting confidential and protected data. The HL7 standards help in the process of recording and storing patients’ data which in turn reduces the scope for errors. The HIPAA compliant telehealth software must be created and designed in such a way that allows the doctors or medical staff to get access to the data at any time of the day. It also has an instant log-in and log-out process and offers a unique identification number to every patient.