Reference Design Kits from Power Integrations Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring convenient Reference Design Kits from Power Integrations in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

Power Integrations’ Reference Design Kits (RDKs) are real-world designs optimized for the most popular power conversion/supply applications. The kits are based on Power Integrations’ high performance AC-DC, LED driver, or motor driver ICs. These kits accelerate project development timelines by enabling the developer to evaluate, modify, tune, and test an existing, proven design.

The kits provide the essential materials to get started on your next power supply design. All kits include a fully functional reference board and documentation. Comprehensive documentation includes specification, schematic, circuit description, PCB layout, Bill of Materials (BOM), performance data, waveforms and thermal performance.

Power Integrations’ RDKs enable a wide range of applications and designs, including LED lighting, automotive-qualified power conversion, IoT, home and building automation, industrial and embedded power supplies, appliances, metering and motor control.

###