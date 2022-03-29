Diabetic Nephropathy Market to reach an expected value of USD 3,145.9 million in 2030|Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer, Inc

Diabetic Nephropathy Market 2022

The report on Diabetic Nephropathy Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Diabetic Nephropathy Market – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2030,”.The global diabetic nephropathy market was valued at USD 2,262.2 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 to 2030, to reach an expected value of USD 3,145.9 million in 2030.

Diabetic nephropathy is a disease of the kidney glomerulus and one of the most significant complications in terms of mortality and morbidity for patients with diabetes. Globally, the diabetic nephropathy market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in different regions of the world.

In addition, increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development and raising awareness about diabetes and kidney-related disorders are also driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory requirements and longer approval time for drugs as well as the lack of comprehensive therapeutic management for diabetic nephropathy are inhibiting the growth of diabetic nephropathy market.

Some of the major players in the diabetic nephropathy market:

Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

Sanofi.

Eli Lilly.

Company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG, AbbVie, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other

In North America, various government programs are spreading awareness about diabetes and related renal complications. For instance, the National Kidney Disease Education Program, one of the major programs organized by the U.S. government, for increasing awareness about the various kidney diseases. In addition, the number of diabetic patients are also increasing in the region; according to the SciELO Public Health, approximately 35 million people were affected with diabetes mellitus in 2000 and this number is expected to reach 64 million by 2025 in North America.

In Europe, rise in healthcare expenditure for diabetes treatment and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the various part of Europe is boosting the growth of the European diabetic nephropathy market. According to IDF, approximately 55.4 million people had diabetes in 2010 and the number is expected to reach 66.5 million by 2030 in Europe. According to the IDF, healthcare expenditure for diabetes treatment was approximately USD 105.5 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 124.6 billion by 2030 in Europe.

Asia represents the fastest growing region in the diabetic nephropathy market due to the rise in a diabetic population in various countries such as Japan and the Southeast Asian countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to have the highest number of diabetes mellitus patients compared to developed countries, such as the U.S. and Germany.

The global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented as follows:

Diabetic nephropathy market, by model of treatment

Disease Modifying Therapies Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors Angiotensin Receptor Blockers Diuretics Calcium Channel Blockers Renin Inhibitors Connective Tissue Growth Factor Inhibitors Antioxidant Inflammation Modulator Monocyte Chemoattractant Proteins Inhibitor Endothelin-A Receptor Antagonist G Protein-Coupled Receptors



