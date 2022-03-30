TBV Sensual Massage Studio Melbourne Announces to Offer Hands-on Couples Massage Workshops

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — TBV Sensual Massage Studio Melbourne announces a new series of couples massage workshops for those looking for hands-on instruction to learn massage therapy. The workshop training is customized by professional massage therapists experienced in their field.

Interested people are advised to take action now to secure their place in these hands-on, small-sized couples massage workshops where every couple of massage gets the individual attention required to learn successful massage therapy. Learning massage therapy like a professional is truly a life-changing experience.

“I am always thrilled when I think about the numerous achievements that couples in my workshops have had. I am blessed to hear how content those past couples have been when they share how transformed their lives are after learning massage therapy,” states Marcella Rosa, who runs TBV Sensual Massage Studio Melbourne.

Every couple massage workshop with TBV is the time when selected a few enthusiastic people to take the first steps toward the new lifestyle they’ve always wanted to live.

More About couples massage workshops

In these couples massage workshops, participants will discover how to slow down and be more grateful to their significant other or closest friend. This workshop is ideal for couples or family members as well as friends.

Learn to relax, recharge, re-energize and improve your relationships by using touch and massage. In this workshop, participants will be able to give and receive massage under a professional massage therapist’s guidance.

In this 2-hour workshop, you will learn:

Massage techniques for relaxing tension, tired and tight muscles.

Learn to give your loved one an excellent massage.

Massage techniques for the Head, Neck, Shoulders, and foot.

Learn communication and touch techniques to build more significant connections.

Use your workbook at home to ensure you can recreate the massage at home.

Couples Massage Workshop Cost: $300

The booking includes free bonus gifts worth $80 (Provided upon completion of the workshop)

Massage oils of high quality made from Australia ($25 worth)

Swedish massage study guide PDF ($10 value)

Access to the Couples massage Videos ($30 value)

Free ebook on the five languages of love by Gary Chapman ($15 value)

Contact us now at 041-200-3003 to discuss the specific requirements, or make a reservation today.