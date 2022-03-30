Remington College lowers tuition by nearly 50% for Patient Care Technician program

NASHVILLE, TN, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — As prices rise because of inflation, Remington College is making sure that students at its Nashville campus in Tennessee, are feeling the exact opposite.

The nonprofit college announced that it was taking steps to reduce tuition costs and make programs more accessible and is starting by cutting tuition for its Patient Care Technician program by nearly 50 percent at its Nashville Campus.

“At Remington College, we are committed to providing affordable education in programs that support the communities we serve,” said Brandon Shedron, Remington College President. “We want to help students in these programs enter the industry and pursue a successful career at a lower cost. We’re thrilled to offer this and make a difference for our students.”

The tuition rate is available for new students. The new tuition for the Patient Care Technician program is $6,550.

The program aims to prepare students for a career in healthcare as a patient care technician, nursing assistant or nurse aide in a retail pharmacy, hospital, nursing home or assisted living facility.

For more information on the Nashville Patient Care Technician program, click here.

Remington College Nashville Campus is located at 441 Donelson Pike, Suite 150, Nashville, TN 37214.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

