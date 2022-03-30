PCB Laser Machine Market To Explode Between 2020-2030

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Pcb Laser Machine Market: Overview

PCB laser machines are used as either markers or cutters. A system used for separating and singularizing circuit boards from a large panel, is a PCB laser cutting machine. Whereas machine used to mark or etch numbers or logos on PCB, is a PCB laser marking machine.

No generation of dust particles by laser technology, which was seen in traditional methods like dicing saws or routers. This is essential in PCBs with optical components such as cameras lenses it also helps in minimizing failures in on board sensors.

Versatility of lasers is helpful in operations such as drilling, cutting, ablating metals in various PCB materials. PCB laser marking machine are necessary as they aid in tracking and inventory control. PCB cutting, marking and engraving/etching are the three main procedures that can be done with a PCB laser machine. Fiber laser is preferred for cutting operations whereas for marking both fiber laser and CO2 laser is used. For engraving through a PCB fiber laser is used. CO2 lasers cannot directly cut or engrave a metal hence it is not preferred for PCBs.

Pcb Laser Machine Market: Dynamics

PCBs have applications in automotive electronics hardware circuitry, industrial equipment circuitry and consumer electronics from smartphones to X-rays machine all are made with PCBS. The sustained demand from each of this application is considered as the major driver of PCB laser machine market. Smooth and clean procedure coupled with multiple advantages over traditional mechanical methods such as no stress on solder joints is set to create upsurge in the PCB laser machine market.

At times, PCB laser machines can be prove to be time consuming owing to slow procedure than mechanical routers. Furthermore, the substrate thickness is limited for the laser machine coupled with high capital investment, high power consumption can hamper the usage and sales of PCB laser machine market. Development of high speed, consistent and more capable laser cutting and marking machine is an opportunity for the PCB laser machine industry, hence automation technology in laser machines is set to thrive in marketplace.

This objective is being highly emphasized by the PCB Laser machine manufacturers to gain a competitive edge. With readiness for industry 4.0, the manufacturing companies are focusing on automating the PCB laser machines. Moreover, fast loading unloading operations with intuitive touch screen graphical interface for convenient use is trending in the market.

Pcb Laser Machine Market: Segmentation

By machine types

PCB laser cutting machine

PCB laser engraving machine

PCB laser marking machine

Single Sided Marking

Double Sided Marking

By end use

General Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Electrical and Electronics

Solar panels

By Laser type

CO2 lasers

Fibre lasers

Solid state

Others

Pcb Laser Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is understood to be the major regional market and witness the high growth in the PCB laser machine market because of extensive growth in consumer devices such as telecommunication products. Growth in aerospace and defence sector specifically in North America is expected to drive the PCB laser machine market.

Demand from Industrial machinery and consumer electronics in Europe hence is expected to fuel the growth of PCB laser machine market. Japan is expected to have a fair share in PCB laser machine market owing to the developed economy as well as increased use of electronic equipment in every sector. Middle East and Africa are expected to show stable growth in the PCB laser machine market owing to the stable growth in the end use industry.

Pcb Laser Machine Market: Key Players

The key market participants for PCB Laser Machine are:

Shenzhen Beyond Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

Gd Han’s Yueming Laser Group Co., Ltd

Markolaser

Control Micro Systems, Inc.

Kingford PCB Electronics Co. Ltd.

Endeavor Business Media, LLC.

Global Technosoft Pte. Limited

Alpha Laser Gmbh

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Amada Co. Ltd.

Hylax Technology.

