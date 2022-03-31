VERSITRON Launches New Unmanaged Commercial Switches

Newark, DE, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — VERSITRON, an industry-leader in fiber optic products, has introduced a new category of unmanaged commercial switches for high performance hybrid networks and networks using Ethernet devices. These switches are plug-and-play types that allow users to connect multiple fiber optic and Ethernet devices with ease. These unmanaged commercial switches are offered in 2-port, 4-port, and 6-port configurations and can be customized with SFP modules to convert 10/100/1000 Ethernet protocols to 1000Base Gigabit single-mode or multimode fiber.

About Unmanaged Commercial Switches

VERSITRON’s unmanaged commercial switches are plug-and-play switches that enable quick and easy installation. This switch line comprises three models – SG70460, SG10208, and SG70660. SG70660 is a 6-port switch with 2 slots for 1000Base Gigabit SFP fiber modules and 4 slots for 10/100/1000M with RJ45 connectors; it comes with a switching capacity of 12Gbps. The SG70460 switch features two ports of 10/100/1000M with RJ45 connectors and 2 slots for 1G fiber optic SFP modules. The product is ideal for applications where linear bus topology is needed. It comes with a switching capacity of 8Gbps. Using a fiber optic cable in this application will help improve the network speed while improving the immunity to RFI/EMI and assuring network security. The SG10208 switch is all-fiber capable and features 2 RJ45 ports and 8 SFP ports, and comes with a switching capacity of 20 Gbps.

The SFP fiber modules offer flexibility to use single mode, multimode, and single fiber cables in this device. The RJ-45 ports support 10/100/1000Mbps-full/half-duplex, auto-negotiation, Auto-MDI/MDIX. The auto-negotiation feature of the switch helps determine data rate/network speed and if half or full duplex modes need to be used.

Unmanaged switches use Ethernet to receive and transmit data packets across endpoints. VERSITRON’s unmanaged commercial switches prevent packet loss with 802.3x PAUSE Frame Flow Control (Full-Duplex) and Back Pressure (Half-Duplex).

VERSITRON’s unmanaged commercial switches comply with IEEE 802.3u 100Base-TX; IEEE 802.3 10Base-T; and IEEE 802.3ab 1000Base-T, and come with a lifetime warranty. These unmanaged Ethernet switches are available in stock for immediate shipping.

About VERSITRON

Established in 1958, VERSITRON designs and manufactures fiber optic products for voice, data, and video applications. The company offers unmanaged and managed commercial switches for LANs and WANs. Fiber optic Ethernet media converters, fiber optic CCTV video converters, fiber optic multiplexers and fiber optic serial data converters are a few popular products offered by the company. All fiber optic products are developed in compliance with IEEE Ethernet protocols for the best results. The company offers free tech support on all its products. For more information, please visit: https://www.versitron.com/.